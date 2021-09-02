Jobless Claims Total 340,000, Lowest Level Since Early Days of Pandemic

Initial filings for unemployment insurance fell last week to their lowest levels since March 2020, another sign that the labor market is recovering from the Covid-19 era.

First-time jobless claims totaled 340,000 for the week ended Aug. 28, compared with the 345,000 estimate.

The jobless claims data comes one day ahead of the Labor Department's all-important monthly jobs report, which will show how many jobs U.S. employers added in August.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Initial filings for unemployment insurance fell last week to their lowest levels since March 2020 in another sign that the labor market is gradually improving from the Covid-19 era, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

First-time jobless claims totaled 340,000 for the week ended Aug. 28, compared with the 345,000 Dow Jones estimate. That is the lowest level for initial claims since March 14, 2020, when first-time claims totaled 256,000, just before the coronavirus pandemic caused a historic rush to unemployment benefits.

The level of initial claims for the week ended Aug. 21 was revised up by 1,000, to 354,000.

The level of continuing claims, the measure of ongoing benefits, was 2.75 million, a decrease of 160,000 from the previous week's revised level. The decrease in the number of continuing claims also represents the lowest level for insured unemployment since the Covid era began.

Economists looking for even more robust job creation have noted that federal unemployment benefits, a safety net for those who lost jobs during the worst of the pandemic, are set to expire Monday. Others noted that with public schools starting to open across the U.S., parents may be able to finally return to the office.

"Bottom line, we now have the lowest initial filings for claims and smallest level of continuing claims since everything changed in March last year," wrote Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group. "Just listen to any company that is looking to expand and you'll hear stories about the difficulty in finding positions so it makes sense that claims continue to decline."

"We'll of course now hear about what will happen in coming weeks as classrooms refill, hopefully without incident, parents go back to work and added benefits expire," he added.

The total number of continued weeks claimed for benefits in all programs across all states for the week ending Aug. 14 was 12.19 million, an increase of 178,526 from the previous week. There were 29.75 million weekly claims filed for benefits in all programs in the comparable week in 2020.

The jobless claims data comes one day ahead of the Labor Department's all-important monthly jobs report, a detailed update that the Federal Reserve uses as a gauge on the broader U.S. labor market in setting its monetary policy.

Economists expect that U.S. employers added 720,000 payrolls last month and that the unemployment rate ticked lower to 5.2% from 5.4%.

Become a smarter investor with CNBC Pro.

Get stock picks, analyst calls, exclusive interviews and access to CNBC TV.

Sign up to start a free trial today.