Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Jim Cramer's guide to investing: Be tough on your portfolio during a rally

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Scott Mlyn | CNBC
  • CNBC's Jim Cramer said one of the best times to scrutinize your portfolio is during a rally.
  • "If the fundamentals aren't changed, if the company hasn't improved, then it might have gotten too expensive as a stock because of the rally," he said. "So, when the market's roaring, give your stocks a hard time, please, hold them to a higher standard. And ring the darned register on some of the stuff, both on the names you like the least and, of course, even the ones that are up the most."

It may seem counterintuitive, but to CNBC's Jim Cramer, one of the best times to scrutinize your portfolio is during a rally.

Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

"If the fundamentals aren't changed, if the company hasn't improved, then it might have gotten too expensive as a stock because of the rally," he said. "So, when the market's roaring, give your stocks a hard time, please, hold them to a higher standard. And ring the darned register on some of the stuff, both on the names you like the least and, of course, even the ones that are up the most."

He acknowledged that buying low and selling high can be hard to execute in the moment, but it's important to take profits before those gains disappear. Cramer said investors should give their positions the harshest possible evaluation — focus on stocks' worst qualities, emphasize downsides and make companies prove that they're worth holding onto.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Cramer emphasized that selling is not a defeat when you're getting solid returns. And during a big rally, winning stocks become more expensive and less desirable because the risk and reward ratio becomes worse, he explained. He told investors they shouldn't get overly attached to a stock just because it's made them money. Just like blackjack, he said, "the cards have no memory."

"During a big up day and after, don't get swept away by euphoria, Cramer said. "Because the whole point of owning stocks is that you're supposed to sell them when they go higher to make money."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Money Report

5 mins ago

Jim Cramer's guide to investing: Too many gains can spell danger

news 18 mins ago

Jim Cramer's guide to investing: Use rallies to raise some cash

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards Our apps Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us