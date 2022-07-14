Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Eye These 5 Downtrodden Stocks

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that investors should search for buying opportunities among stocks being hammered by the turbulent stock market.

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that investors should search for buying opportunities among stocks being hammered by the turbulent stock market.

"You could argue that for many groups, this bear market's simply about working off the excesses of the past two years. … However, for some stocks, the sell-off has even been worse than that," the "Mad Money" host said.

"The hardest-hit names are now trading below where they were at the start of the pandemic — in some cases, well below. These are what I call total giveback stories, and while some of them are dangerous, I admit, others represent amazing buying opportunities down here," he added.

The market has see-sawed for months as Russia's invasion of Ukraine, skyrocketing inflation, the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes and Covid shutdowns in China shook Wall Street and led the market to downturn.

Cramer told investors that rather than bottom-fishing for the worst-performing stocks, they should stick to stocks that are down but still have consistent stories that prove they are capable of making a rebound.

To come up with his list, Cramer focused on the 10 total giveback stocks with the largest market capitalizations as of Wednesday's market close. Then, he narrowed the list down to five names that he believes could be great additions to investors' portfolios.

Here is his list:

"I like Meta Platforms, some of the banks, Cisco and Disney. … The others? Not yet my cup of tea," he said.

Disclosure: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Cisco, Disney, Meta Platforms and Wells Fargo.

