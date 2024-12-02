Jim Cramer lists 10 stocks likely to perform well in December

CNBC's Jim Cramer listed ten stocks he thinks will do well in December.

Cramer said winners from November usually continue to perform during the last month of the year.

Companies on the list include Palantir, Tesla and Warner Bros Discovery.

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday listed ten stocks he thinks will do well in December, saying winners from November usually continue to perform during the last month of the year.

"Before I started my charitable trust more than two decades ago, I ran a hedge fund," he said. "I was always looking for an edge, and one of the most reliable patterns I found is that, when December rolls around, you mimic the biggest winners of November."

Here are ten stocks Cramer has his eye on, in no particular order:

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Palantir: Cramer praised the software company's management and said the company's third quarter, which sent shares surging 20%, was one of the best of the year. He also said he liked the company's defense business, noting Palantir's work for the Pentagon. Axon: Axon largely makes equipment for law enforcement, and Cramer suggested it is poised to do well as a GOP trifecta in Washington likely means police will receive more funding. The company also reported better-than-expected quarterly results, and it has new software that includes artificial intelligence, he added. Tesla: Tesla CEO Elon Musk is a close ally of President-elect Donald Trump, and Cramer said his loyalty will probably lead to rewards for the company and its automated vehicle business. Texas Pacific Land: A new addition to the S&P 500, this landowner has a large chunk of acreage in the Permian Basin. While businesses related to oil are expected to succeed under Trump, Cramer warned that during his last term, oil stocks actually underperformed after excessive drilling. Tapestry: Known for several luxury retail brands including Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman, Tapestry's stock has climbed since the Federal Trade Commission blocked its acquisition of peer company Capri. Wall Street had begun to doubt the merger, with some saying Tapestry would pay too much for Capri. Cramer dubbed Tapestry a "rebounding apparel company." EPAM Systems: Cramer said this enterprise software company has come back as "part of the return of the enterprise software primacy over hardware." Warner Bros Discovery: According to Cramer, this stock is becoming more valuable as the company improves its balance sheet, saying its assets are worth more than the share price. He also said the new presidential administration will be a "ratings bonanza" for CNN, and the company could benefit from a merger of some sort if Trump loosens regulations. Vistra: Vistra is bound to see success as data centers continue to gobble power, Cramer said, especially as demand for clean energy grows. McKesson: This company distributes medicine and healthcare services and is a "traditional middleman" between drug companies and drugstores, Cramer said. McKesson may benefit from Trump's presidency, as the company may have otherwise been on the radar of regulators in President Joe Biden's administration. EQT: This large natural gas company is a major Trump stock, Cramer said, pointing out that the president-elect is expected to lift the pause on new LNG export projects put in place by Biden.

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com