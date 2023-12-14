Jim Cramer explains why he's sticking with Procter & Gamble despite its 2023 dip

Jim Cramer said Thursday that he's sticking by Procter & Gamble despite the stock's lagging performance.

Shares of Procter & Gamble are down 2.8% this year, compared to the S&P 500's 23% gain. However, Cramer says the pain is temporary, adding that the consumer products name has a good yield and a track record of delivering value to shareholders.

Jim's Charitable Trust holds a stake in Procter & Gamble.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

If you like this story, sign up for Jim Cramer's Top 10 Morning Thoughts on the Market email newsletter for free.

The "Mad Money" host described the company as a "a dividend aristocrat [that] will do well." He said shares are declining on a hit from currency, but overall the market is misunderstanding its solid fundamentals.

"They don't want an A student, [but] in the end you come back to the honor roll," Jim said of Procter & Gamble, which houses brands like Vicks and Pepto. "This company is summa cum laude."

Here's a full list of the stocks in Jim's Charitable Trust, the portfolio used by the CNBC Investing Club.