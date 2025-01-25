Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Jim Cramer critiques Texas Instruments as it deals with auto and industrial market slump

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Texas DAC8718S integrated circuit microchips (IC’s), manufactured by Texas Instruments Inc., on a printed circuit board (PCB) at CSI Electronic Manufacturing Services Ltd. in Witham, U.K., on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. T
Chris Ratcliffe | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday critiqued Texas Instruments, saying the semiconductor company is not living up to investors' expectations or trying to expand into less cyclical markets.
  • "I'm absolutely convinced that if Texas Instruments wanted to, it could go beyond its cyclical nature. But it won't," he said. "It's content to remain as it is. It's just not content with the critics."

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday critiqued Texas Instruments, saying the semiconductor company is not living up to investors' expectations or trying to expand into less cyclical markets.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

"I'm absolutely convinced that if Texas Instruments wanted to, it could go beyond its cyclical nature. But it won't," he said. "It's content to remain as it is. It's just not content with the critics."

Despite beating on earnings and revenue, Texas Instruments failed to impress when it reported Thursday, with Wall Street disappointed by its earnings forecast for the current quarter. The chip maker predicted 94 cents to $1.16 a share, compared with an average estimate of $1.17 per share, according to LSEG. By Friday's close, the stock was down more than 7%.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

According to Cramer, Texas Instruments "feels like a relic," as it makes great industrial and auto chips, which account for 70% of its revenue, according to Bloomberg. Both of those markets are currently in a slump, and while Cramer said they could see a boost if the Federal Reserve cuts rates, that's not a guarantee. He argued that the company makes the best of chips in its targeted markets, but said that's not enough for investors.

If Texas Instruments were a private company, this focus on autos and industrials might not be an issue, Cramer continued. But right now, the company isn't serving shareholders as they expect it to do, he said. He compared Texas Instruments to peer Micron, saying that company was able to successfully expand its focus from commodity chips to high bandwidth memory chips for the data center.

"Texas Instruments … doesn't' seem to care if you don't like them," Cramer said. "So, there's no reason to own the stock, unless you think that the company's really going to take itself private or put itself up for sale, and I don't think they're going to do that."

Money Report

news 22 mins ago

Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘I'm worried about Wendy's'

news 27 mins ago

Jim Cramer's week ahead: Fed meeting and Big Tech earnings

Texas Instruments did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Washington Commanders The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Politics Entertainment News 4 Your Home Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us