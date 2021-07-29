Jill Biden Had a Sharp Object Removed From Her Foot at Walter Reed Hospital

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden had a sharp object removed from her left foot by doctors at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Thursday, her office said.

WASHINGTON -- First Lady Dr. Jill Biden had a sharp object removed from her left foot by doctors at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Thursday, her office said.

"Last weekend, prior to her two official events in Hawaii, the First Lady stepped on an object on the beach which became lodged in her left foot," said spokesman Michael LaRosa.

LaRosa said Biden underwent "a procedure today at [Walter Reed] to remove the object."

The first lady visited Hawaii on her way home from Tokyo, where she had led the U.S. delegation to the Olympic Games.

President Joe Biden accompanied his wife, slightly delaying speech he gave on Thursday afternoon.

The president announced that all federal employees will be required to show proof of vaccination for Covid 19 or they will have to wear masks at work and physically maintain their distance from others.

After he finished his remarks, the president said he was going to check on Dr. Biden's condition.