Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
CONGRESS

Jill Biden Had a Sharp Object Removed From Her Foot at Walter Reed Hospital

By Christina Wilkie, CNBC

Caleb Jones | AP
  • First Lady Dr. Jill Biden had a sharp object removed from her left foot by doctors at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Thursday, her office said.

WASHINGTON -- First Lady Dr. Jill Biden had a sharp object removed from her left foot by doctors at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Thursday, her office said.

"Last weekend, prior to her two official events in Hawaii, the First Lady stepped on an object on the beach which became lodged in her left foot," said spokesman Michael LaRosa.

LaRosa said Biden underwent "a procedure today at [Walter Reed] to remove the object."

The first lady visited Hawaii on her way home from Tokyo, where she had led the U.S. delegation to the Olympic Games.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

President Joe Biden accompanied his wife, slightly delaying speech he gave on Thursday afternoon.

The president announced that all federal employees will be required to show proof of vaccination for Covid 19 or they will have to wear masks at work and physically maintain their distance from others.

Money Report

United States 9 mins ago

Congress Passes $2.1 Billion Bipartisan Bill for Capitol Security and Afghan Visas

Business 17 mins ago

Disney Blasts Scarlett Johansson Over Black Widow Streaming Lawsuit

After he finished his remarks, the president said he was going to check on Dr. Biden's condition.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

CONGRESSJoe BidenWASHINGTONpoliticsWhite House
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us