JetBlue talking to ‘multiple airlines' about a new partnership

By Leslie Josephs, CNBC

A JetBlue plane takes off from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on Jan. 03, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 
Mario Tama | Getty Images
  • JetBlue is talking with carriers about a potential new partnership.
  • A federal judge blocked JetBlue's planned purchase of Spirit Airlines last year.
  • Another judge ruled the carrier's partnership with American Airlines was anticompetitive.

JetBlue Airways is talking with "multiple airlines" about a potential new partnership after federal judges struck down two previous deals, the carrier's president said Wednesday.

"If we find a deal that's accretive, we'll absolutely do it," JetBlue's president, Marty St. George, said at a Barclays industry conference.

A federal judge in 2023 ruled the New York airline's partnership in the Northeast with American Airlines was anticompetitive, while a different judge last year blocked JetBlue's plan to acquire budget carrier Spirit Airlines, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last year.

JetBlue representatives didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

JetBlue, which marked its 25th year of flying this month, has been searching for partnerships and deals to grow, contending it must do so to better compete with larger carriers like Delta, American and United.

St. George said a potential tie-up would benefit the company's loyalty program, noting that customers say the frequent flyer points on JetBlue are not as strong as those of the big three U.S. carriers.

"Given that we really don't have full global earn and burn, I think to be able to add that to our network would be very, very helpful," he said.

