JetBlue Posts Quarterly Profit as Travel Demand Helps Cover Jump in Costs

JetBlue Airways eked out a $57 million profit for the third quarter.

Strong travel demand and higher fares helped the carrier cover more expensive fuel and other costs.

Other U.S. airlines this month said they aren't seeing a slowdown in travel demand.

JetBlue Airways eked out a $57 million profit for the third quarter as strong travel demand and higher fares helped the carrier cover more expensive fuel and other costs.

The New York-based airline's revenue rose 30% during the quarter from the same period last year to $2.56 billion, in line with analysts' estimates. JetBlue's operating margin narrowed to 5.4% from 9.4% a year earlier after expenses rose nearly 36% from the same period of 2021.

Here's how JetBlue performed in the third quarter, compared with Wall Street expectations according to Refinitiv consensus estimates:

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Adjusted earnings per share: 21 cents vs. an expected 23 cents.

21 cents vs. an expected 23 cents. Total revenue: $2.56 billion vs. an expected $2.56 billion.

JetBlue executives will discuss results on a 10 a.m. ET call on Tuesday, when they are likely to face questions about the airline's planned acquisition of budget airline Spirit.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.