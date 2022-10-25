Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

JetBlue Posts Quarterly Profit as Travel Demand Helps Cover Jump in Costs

By Leslie Josephs,CNBC

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • JetBlue Airways eked out a $57 million profit for the third quarter.
  • Strong travel demand and higher fares helped the carrier cover more expensive fuel and other costs.
  • Other U.S. airlines this month said they aren't seeing a slowdown in travel demand.

JetBlue Airways eked out a $57 million profit for the third quarter as strong travel demand and higher fares helped the carrier cover more expensive fuel and other costs.

The New York-based airline's revenue rose 30% during the quarter from the same period last year to $2.56 billion, in line with analysts' estimates. JetBlue's operating margin narrowed to 5.4% from 9.4% a year earlier after expenses rose nearly 36% from the same period of 2021.

Here's how JetBlue performed in the third quarter, compared with Wall Street expectations according to Refinitiv consensus estimates:

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
  • Adjusted earnings per share:  21 cents vs. an expected 23 cents.
  • Total revenue: $2.56 billion vs. an expected $2.56 billion.

JetBlue executives will discuss results on a 10 a.m. ET call on Tuesday, when they are likely to face questions about the airline's planned acquisition of budget airline Spirit.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us