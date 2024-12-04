Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Jeff Bezos believes his space company Blue Origin will be bigger than $2 trillion Amazon

By Michael Sheetz,CNBC

Jeff Bezos speaks about his flight on Blue Origin’s New Shepard into space during a press conference on July 20, 2021 in Van Horn, Texas.
Joe Raedle | Getty Images
  • Jeff Bezos believes his space venture Blue Origin will one day be a bigger company than Amazon.
  • "I think it's going to be the best business that I've ever been involved in, but it's going to take a while," Bezos said on Wednesday.
  • Amazon, which Bezos founded in 1994, has a market value of about $2.3 trillion.

Jeff Bezos believes his space venture Blue Origin will one day be a bigger company than Amazon.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

"I think it's going to be the best business that I've ever been involved in, but it's going to take a while," Bezos said Wednesday at The New York Times' DealBook Summit.

Amazon, which Bezos founded in 1994, has a market value of about $2.3 trillion. Blue Origin, which Bezos founded in 2000, has never disclosed a valuation. He solely owns and funds Blue Origin through sales of his Amazon stock.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Bezos admitted that the space company "is not a very good business yet," in a reference to Blue Origin CEO Dave Limp's question of whether the space venture was "a hobby or a business."

Limp, a former Amazon executive, queried Bezos before taking the top post at Blue Origin at the beginning of the year. He stepped into the role as the company, a perceived rival to Elon Musk's SpaceX, has lagged behind its competitor due to delays and setbacks.

Money Report

news 10 mins ago

CNBC Daily Open: Impeachments are not new to South Korea — and its markets

news 1 hour ago

Outgoing Campbell's CEO talks new NFL role and the soup maker's progress

Blue Origin for years has been flying tourists and research to the edge of space on short jaunts, including Bezos himself. The company's projects reach from rockets and spacecraft to space stations and lunar landers. Its next major milestone is to launch the towering New Glenn rocket to orbit, which Bezos said the company is "very, very close" to attempting.

Bezos complimented SpaceX as "very good competitors" in the space industry. Similar to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman earlier in the day, Bezos noted that he's not concerned about Musk's close relationship with President-elect Donald Trump.

"I take it face value what has been said … [that Elon Musk] is not going to use his political power to advantage his own companies or to disadvantage his competitors," Bezos said.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us