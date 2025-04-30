Japanese and Australian markets mixed following choppy trade on Wall Street; most Asian markets closed for holiday

- Japanese stocks traded mixed with the Nikkei 225 up, while the broader Topix fell. Australia's benchmark fell.
- The Bank of Japan is widely expected to stand pat on interest rates at 0.5% in its two-day monetary policy meeting which concludes later in the day.
- Several Asia-Pacific markets were closed for the Labor Day holiday.
Japanese and Australian markets mixed Thursday after choppy trade on Wall Street overnight, as data pointing to a contraction in the U.S. economy in the first quarter heightened investors' fears of a looming recession.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 added 0.14% while the broader Topix index declined 0.22%.
Over in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 benchmark edged down 0.1%.
U.S. futures jumped after two of the so-called "Magnificent Seven" stocks — Meta Platforms and Microsoft — posted their quarterly results.
In extended trading, shares of Meta advanced more than 4% on stronger-than-expected revenue in the first quarter. Meanwhile, Microsoft's shares surged 8%, after delivering better-than-expected results on the top and bottom lines in the fiscal third quarter, as well as strong results from its Azure cloud business and upbeat guidance.
Overnight stateside, the S&P 500 and the 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average notched their seventh consecutive winning day despite the volatility.
The broad-based market index advanced 0.15% to close at 5,569.06, while the Dow Jones index added 141.74 points, or 0.35%, settling at 40,669.36.
Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite ended the day flat at 17,446.34.
— CNBC's Brian Evans, Sean Conlon and Pia Singh contributed to this report.