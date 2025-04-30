Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Japanese and Australian markets mixed following choppy trade on Wall Street; most Asian markets closed for holiday

By Amala Balakrishner, CNBC

[CNBC] Japanese and Australian markets poised for muted start following choppy trade on Wall Street; most Asian markets closed for holiday
Saha Entertainment | Digitalvision | Getty Images
  • Japanese stocks traded mixed with the Nikkei 225 up, while the broader Topix fell. Australia's benchmark fell.
  • The Bank of Japan is widely expected to stand pat on interest rates at 0.5% in its two-day monetary policy meeting which concludes later in the day.
  • Several Asia-Pacific markets were closed for the Labor Day holiday.

Japanese and Australian markets mixed Thursday after choppy trade on Wall Street overnight, as data pointing to a contraction in the U.S. economy in the first quarter heightened investors' fears of a looming recession.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Several Asia-Pacific markets, including South Korea, Hong Kong, China and India were closed for the Labor Day holiday.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 added 0.14% while the broader Topix index declined 0.22%.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The country's central bank is widely expected to stand pat on interest rates at 0.5% in its two-day monetary policy meeting, which concludes later in the day.

Over in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 benchmark edged down 0.1%.

U.S. futures jumped after two of the so-called "Magnificent Seven" stocks — Meta Platforms and Microsoft — posted their quarterly results.

Money Report

news 2 hours ago

Meta says China retailers are reducing digital ad spend

news 2 hours ago

Despite Starbucks' earnings miss, Jim Cramer says CEO Brian Niccol can carry out turnaround

In extended trading, shares of Meta advanced more than 4% on stronger-than-expected revenue in the first quarter. Meanwhile, Microsoft's shares surged 8%, after delivering better-than-expected results on the top and bottom lines in the fiscal third quarter, as well as strong results from its Azure cloud business and upbeat guidance.

Overnight stateside, the S&P 500 and the 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average notched their seventh consecutive winning day despite the volatility.

The broad-based market index advanced 0.15% to close at 5,569.06, while the Dow Jones index added 141.74 points, or 0.35%, settling at 40,669.36.

Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite ended the day flat at 17,446.34.

— CNBC's Brian Evans, Sean Conlon and Pia Singh contributed to this report.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us