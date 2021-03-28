Asia-Pacific Stocks Trade Mixed; India Markets Closed for a Holiday

Shares of Chinese video platform Bilibili are set to make their debut in Hong Kong on Monday. The firms follows the likes of other U.S.-listed Chinese firms such as Alibaba and Baidu in raising money in Hong Kong.

Markets in India are closed on Monday for a holiday.

Stateside, the S&P 500 closed at a new record on Friday and brought its 2021 gains to 5.8%.

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Monday morning trade, as markets in India are closed for a holiday.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan gained 0.98% in early trade while the Topix index advanced 0.7%. South Korea's Kospi, on the other hand, dipped 0.27%.

Shares in Australia were higher as the S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.10%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded slightly higher.

Currencies and oil

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 92.773 after rising earlier this month from levels below 92.

The Japanese yen traded at 109.73 per dollar, having weakened last week from levels below 109 against the greenback. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7636, falling a decline last week from above $0.768.

Oil prices were lower in the morning of Asia trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures declining fractionally to $64.53 per barrel. U.S. crude futures also shed 0.26% to $60.81 per barrel.