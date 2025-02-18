Asia-Pacific stocks mostly fall despite Wall Street gains that saw S&P 500 hit a record high

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific stocks were mostly down Wednesday, even as Wall Street gained overnight with the S&P 500 closing at a record high as investors appeared to look past tariffs and inflation headwinds.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 started the day 0.13% lower, while the broader Topix index traded flat.

Business sentiment for Japanese manufacturers rose for the second month in February, results from the Reuters Tankan poll indicates. The manufacturers' sentiment index rose to plus 3 — its highest level since November — from plus 2 in January.

Over in South Korea, the Kospi began the day 0.71% higher, while the small-cap Kosdaq advanced 0.31%.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index last traded at 22,775, pointing to a weaker open compared to the HSI's close of 22,976.81.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 started the day 0.56% lower, a day after the country's central bank cut rates by 25 basis points to 4.10%, marking its first easing since November 2020.

Elsewhere, in Asia-Pacific, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand is expected to cut rates by 50-basis-points to 3.75% in its policy meeting later in the day, a Reuters' poll indicates.

The central bank has cut rates by 125 basis points since last August, but is still has more to boost an economy in recession with still-rising unemployment.

Overnight in the U.S., all three indexes rose, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high after stocks rallied seconds before the closing bell. The broad market index gained 0.24% to a record close of 6,129.58, after touching an intraday record of 6,129.63 before the final bell. The Nasdaq Composite closed up 0.07% at 20,041.26, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 10 points, or 0.02%, to finish the session at 44,556.34.

The energy sector was the best-performer in the S&P 500, rising 1.9%, while tech stocks also ticked up.

— CNBC's Brian Evans and Sarah Min contributed to this report.

Meta poised to snap winning streak

Meta is on track to break a weekslong winning streak.

The stock tumbled nearly 4% in Tuesday's session. If that holds through session close, it would mark the megacap technology name's worst day since 2025 began.

That would also snap a 20-day winning streak for the Facebook parent. Despite Tuesday's downturn, the stock is still up more than 21% this year.

— Alex Harring, Adrian van Hauwermeiren

Energy stocks outperform on Tuesday

A strong performance for the energy sector is helping to stem Wall Street's losses elsewhere Tuesday.

The sector was up about 2% in afternoon trading, and none of the other major sectors were up even 1%, according to FactSet.

Halliburton was the top performer, adding 3%. Valero, Texas Pacific Land Corp. and SLB were also up more than 2%.

— Jesse Pound