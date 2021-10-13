Asia-Pacific Stocks Rise as Investors Look Ahead to China's September Inflation Data

Asia-Pacific stocks rose in Thursday morning trade.

China's consumer price index and producer price index for September are set to be out at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Thursday.

Markets in Hong Kong are closed on Thursday for a holiday.

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific rose in Thursday morning trade as investors await the release of China's inflation data for September.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan advanced 0.47% while the Topix index was little changed. South Korea's Kospi gained 0.71%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.71%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.35% higher.

China's consumer price index and producer price index for September are set to be out at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Thursday.

Markets in Hong Kong are closed on Thursday for a holiday.

Overnight stateside, the S&P 500 rose 0.3% to 4,363.80 and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.73% to around 14,571.64. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed at 34,377.81.

Currencies and oil

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 94.01 after falling recently from above 94.4.

The Japanese yen traded at 113.28 per dollar, weaker than levels below 112.5 seen against the greenback earlier this week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7386, above levels below $0.735 seen yesterday.

Oil prices were higher in the morning of Asia trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures up 0.44% to $83.55 per barrel. U.S. crude futures gained 0.46% to $80.81 per barrel.