Japan exports fall at sharpest pace in 8 months as U.S. shipments plummet

The fall was softer than the 3.8% decline forecasted by economists polled by Reuters.

Imports to the world's third-largest economy fell 7.7% in May.

Exports to the U.S. continued to decline, falling 11.1% year on year.

Exports from Japan in May declined 1.7% year over year, marking the sharpest decline since September 2024 as the country continues to grapple with trade uncertainties.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The fall was softer than the 3.8% decline forecasted by economists polled by Reuters, but was a reversal compared to the 2% gain recorded in April.

Data from Japan's trade ministry revealed that exports to the U.S. continued to decline, falling 11.1% year over year. Exports to China, Japan's largest trading partner, was down 8.8%.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Japan's global automobile exports dropped 6.9%, but notably, exports of motor vehicles to the U.S. plummeted 24.7% compared to the same period last year.

Japanese carmakers accounted for 28.3% of all exports to the U.S. in 2024, according to customs data. Besides the current 25% levy on its auto, steel, and aluminum exports to the U.S., Japan is also facing a 24% 'reciprocal' tariff rate on all other exports starting on July 9.

The data comes a day after the Bank of Japan highlighted in its monetary policy statement that the country's growth was likely to "moderate," due to factors like trade, which would lead to a slowdown in overseas economies and a decline in domestic corporate profits.

"It is extremely uncertain how trade and other policies in each jurisdiction will evolve and how overseas economic activity and prices will react to them," the BOJ added.

Falling exports had already made a dent in Japan's GDP, with the country's economy shrinking 0.2% in the quarter ending March, compared to the preceding period, marking the first time in a year that the economy contracted on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

Imports to the world's third-largest economy fell 7.7% in May, compared to the Reuters poll expectations of a 6.7% decline.

Japan's trade deficit stood at 637.6 billion yen in May, smaller than the 892.9 billion yen deficit expected by the Reuters poll.

On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly said that Japan was being "tough" in trade talks, after six rounds of negotiations between Japan's top negotiator Ryosei Akazawa, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent failed to yield a breakthrough.