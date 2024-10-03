I’ve studied highly creative people for 40 years: They share these 6 habits

Throughout my four-decade career, as an author of over 100 books, and a professor of education, I have been driven to understand the behaviors of the most creative people.

Everyone is capable of innovative thinking. Without realizing it, many of the common habits of the most creative minds were things you probably did in your childhood.

Some of these impulses become stronger as you enter the workforce. All too often, they get left behind, because they can be seen as frivolous — but that is a mistake.

When you cultivate and nurture these traits, and make them a part of your daily life, it is possible to boost your creativity quotient over time.

Here are six habits highly creative people have in common.

1. They search for possibilities, rather than absolutes

Creative people are uncomfortable with the status quo. For them, a fulfilling life is one of options, opportunities and alternatives.

They rarely accept what is expected of them; instead, they search for multiple responses and points of view. They ask themselves "What if … ?"

They're happy to move out of their comfort zone and engage with new ideas. Most importantly, they are not afraid of failure because they see it as a learning opportunity.

Or, to quote Ralph Waldo Emerson, "people succeed when they realize that their failures are the preparation for their victories."

2. They are unapologetic daydreamers

Daydreaming, from a creativity standpoint, is a good thing. It's not something you need to try to prevent as you engage in intellectual tasks.

Having your head in the clouds is an opportunity to let your creative powers develop and flourish.

Increasing the amount of daydreaming you do can be creatively beneficial simply because it allows your mind to wander across imaginative landscapes not normally a part of your normal routine.

Daydreaming expands our horizons.

3. They spend considerable time outdoors

Nature can make you a more curious and flexible thinker.

Cognitive psychologist Ruth Ann Atchley underscores the value of nature as a wellspring and resource for human creativity.

"Nature is a place where our minds can rest, relax, and let down … threat responses," she writes. "Therefore, we have resources left over — to be creative, to be imaginative, to problem solve — to allow us to … engage in a more productive way."

The outdoors provides numerous creative examples which humans can observe and be influenced by.

The intertwining of tree roots may result in a revision of a company's organizational chart. The arrangement of ducks on a pond may stimulate an author to reorganize the chapters in a manuscript. The color of fall leaves may inspire the work of an interior designer.

4. They are excited about learning new things

Highly creative people embrace lifelong learning in a wide variety of fields, often in areas that have little to do with their specialty. A teacher who takes a cooking class. A plumber who goes on an archeological tour of Greece. A dentist who reads books about the history of China. An author who learns how to tap dance.

The most creative people understand that formal education is just a starting point.

They examine a variety of possibilities rather than simply looking for a single right answer. As a result, they are often able to see the bigger picture with a sense of clarity and perspective. For them, a new situation is a learning opportunity, not necessarily a means to an end.

5. They embrace meditation and mindfulness

The most creative people make meditation and mindfulness a regular part of their daily routine.

Just 10 minutes of meditation a day can increase your creative powers, research from Erasmus University in Rotterdam, Netherlands, indicates. The key is to make meditation a regular part of your daily activities. Meditation's benefits arise from your consistency.

The act of regularly carving out time to find a quiet, calm place to let your thoughts flow offers so many opportunities to innovate.

If you've ever gotten an idea or two while taking a shower, you'll understand the power of short peaceful times as a stimulant for creative thinking.

6. They hone their craft every day

For highly creative people, their craft is not an occasional activity but a lifelong commitment.

When you make creativity a regular habit, you train your mind to turn small challenges into solutions, whether you are finding a new route to work that bypasses the rush hour traffic jam, experimenting with a new recipe or adding Hosta plants to the perimeter of your garden to make it greener.

All of that is innovative thinking.

This approach is similar to running a world-class marathon. You have to consistently run and be active for months, and sometimes years, in advance of the big event in order to be competitive. With daily training, you are more likely to cross the finish line. The same holds true for creativity.

Anthony D. Fredericks, Ed.D., is professor emeritus of education at York College of Pennsylvania. He is the author of Psychology Today's Creative Insights blog, and has written over 100 nonfiction books including "From Fizzle to Sizzle: The Hidden Forces Crushing Your Creativity and How You Can Overcome Them" and his latest, "Two-Minute Habits: Small Habits, Dynamic Creativity."

