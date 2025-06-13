Israel conducts airstrikes on Iran

Israel has launched a series of airstrikes across targets in Iran, and escalated the simmering conflict between the two nations into a full-on war.

Oil prices jumped as traders anticipated tighter supply.

U.S. stock futures slid on Thursday night as tensions in the Middle East worsened.

Israel launched a series of airstrikes against Iran early Friday morning local time, targeting locations it said were related to Iran's nuclear program.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a state of emergency shortly after the strikes began, and warned people that "a missile and drone attack against the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate future."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the nation, "this operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat."

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Meanwhile, Iran's state-run media reported multiple fatalities in the capital city, Tehran.

The United States did not participate in the military operation, but President Donald Trump was briefed on it beforehand.

"We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region," Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement. "Israel advised us that they believe this action was necessary for its self-defense."

Videos circulating on social media appeared to show explosion in eastern Tehran and parts of the broader Middle East. The sound of jets and anti-aircraft missiles can be heard in northern Tehran, according to NBC News.

Trump approved the withdraw of some American personnel from the Middle East earlier this week, noting "it could be a dangerous place."

Trump on Wednesday accused Tehran of "delaying" talks with U.S. envoys, saying "I'm less confident now than I would have been a couple of months ago" that a deal could be reached to avoid Thursday's escalation, he told the New York Post.

Tehran, meanwhile, has accused Washington of not being serious in its engagement and not respecting Iran's right to enrich uranium for what it insists are peaceful purposes.

This is breaking news, Please check back for updates