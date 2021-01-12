Inside Kevin O'Leary's Daily Self-Quarantine Routine

Whether it's an early wake-up time, a certain exercise regime or making sure to get enough sleep, many successful people from Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk live by their daily routines.

Even amid the Covid-19 pandemic, stay-at-home orders and social distancing, "Shark Tank" investor Kevin O'Leary has kept up a schedule, he tells CNBC Make It.

Here's a look at what O'Leary is doing now while self-quarantining at home in Miami, Florida.

Exercise, emails and more exercise

Like Bezos, O'Leary wakes up early and goes to bed early.

"I still get up at 5 every morning and sit on the [exercise] bicycle and work out. I've been doing that for years. I'm not stopping now," O'Leary tells CNBC Make It. "[I'm] on the elliptical bike from 5:30 to 6:30."

At 6:30 a.m., instead of putting on his signature suit and heading off to work, O'Leary starts his remote work day by making breakfast (hard boiled eggs) and checking emails.

At 7:00 a.m., "I hit the computer and answer all the e-mails that came in ... because there's lots of them, because basically I invest all around the world," he says.

Then O'Leary heads outside to get some more exercise.

"At around 10:30 [a.m.], I go outside and I ride a bike for almost 20 miles. Sometimes it's less. I got to do that. I just got to get out. I'm in Miami. I'm locked down here. So I ride right up the coast."

Eating healthy and staying in touch

O'Leary says he usually gets home from his outdoor bike ride at about 12:15 p.m. and makes lunch.

O'Leary previously told CNBC Make It in January 2019 that he tries to keep his meals light, limiting himself to around 1,700 calories per day. And during the pandemic, "Saturdays, I go grocery shopping with a mask on," he says. "That's pretty crazy."

At 1:00 p.m., O'Leary gets back to work.

"I'm doing a lot of social media these days for all of my companies and communicating with all of my CEOs," says O'Leary, who is chairman of O'Shares ETFs and Beanstox Inc., among other businesses. "I mean, even I'm even doing commercials for them. We're using technology to communicate with our customers and our employees in every way we can. So I'm shooting videos, writing emails, doing whatever I can to help."

O'Leary says that picking up the phone and using technology has also helped him remain social during the pandemic.

"I have a routine of communicating with colleagues every day at 5:30 [p.m]. Every single day we get on a call and we talk to each other about what happened in the day and what could happen tomorrow and give each other news," he says.

"It's a way of just having a a social bond in a weird way. We've never had a pandemic like this, but also we've never had technology like this to let us communicate with each other."

Relaxing with wine

O'Leary works until 6:00 p.m., he says, and then unwinds with a glass of wine.

"At night ... it's time for a glass of O'Leary Wine, Chardonnay," he says, referring to his wine business, Kevin O'Leary Fine Wines. Then he heads out to his balcony, to "watch the pelicans fly by."

Afterward, O'Leary eats dinner and goes to bed at around 8:30 p.m.

"I go to bed pretty early because really, what else is there to do at night? I don't want to watch TV all evening."

"And then I get up again and do it again and again and again and again. That's what it takes, because I want to stay healthy and until it's safe to go outside, I want to keep my social distancing, wearing my mask and do my thing."

Disclosure: CNBC owns the exclusive off-network cable rights to "Shark Tank."

