I'm from a Blue Zone where people often live 10 years longer than average: The No. 1 ultra-processed food I always avoid

I'm from Loma Linda, California, a small city known as the only Blue Zone in America. Studies have shown that residents live up to around a decade longer than the rest of the United States.

Today, much of my work is informed by my upbringing, and the strong emphasis my community in Loma Linda put on on health and nutrition.

Based on principles of longevity and research from Blue Zones, I encourage my clients to focus on balanced nutrition, regular joyful movement, developing healthy coping mechanisms for stress management and adequate sleep.

My ultimate goal is to encourage my clients to pay attention to the foods that give them energy — and help them avoid foods that are ultra-processed and lack key nutrients.

Why I never consume energy drinks

Energy drinks have become popularized through social media over the years. They're often marketed as quick solutions for boosting energy, fueling during a pre-workout and enhancing alertness.

As a dietitian, though, here's why I advise caution:

1. Energy drinks can disrupt your sleep and your appetite

One of the main ingredients in many energy drinks is caffeine. While it can improve alertness and concentration, excessive consumption of it can lead to adverse effects such as increased heart rate, high blood pressure and anxiety.

It can disrupt sleep patterns, which can lead to fatigue and further reliance on these beverages.

Caffeine is known to have appetite-suppressing properties. Many of my clients have reported a reduced desire for meals after consuming caffeinated drinks.

While an energy drink may provide temporary fullness, it is not a meal and should not be used as a replacement for one.

2. Energy drinks can spike blood sugar and increase inflammation

A typical can of an energy drink often contains up to 30 grams of sugar per serving. Too much sugar can contribute to various health issues, including increased inflammation and dental problems.

In addition to caffeine and sugar, energy drinks may include other stimulants such as guarana and taurine. While these ingredients are generally recognized as safe, their combined effects with caffeine are not as well-researched and may pose additional health risks.

3. Energy drinks can affect your physical and mental health

Frequent consumption of energy drinks is associated with increased symptoms of anxiety, depression and stress, studies have shown, and with a substantial increase in norepinephrine, a stress hormone that could potentially lead to increased heart rate and blood pressure.

Individual responses to energy drinks can vary significantly. Factors such as age, medication use and underlying health conditions can influence how your body reacts to these beverages.

Knowing that, it is important to consult with a physician before consuming energy drinks regularly, especially if you have any pre-existing health concerns.

For my clients, I always recommend water, green tea, herbal teas, coconut water and kombucha as great alternatives for energy drinks.

If you find yourself constantly needing energy boosts, my best advice is to consider discussing your lifestyle and eating patterns with a registered dietitian. That can help you identify a healthier and more sustainable relationship with food and your body.

Eliza Cheng is a dietitian and nutritionist based in California. She received her Bachelor of Science in Nutrition and Dietetics at Loma Linda University, and has experience working in eating disorder treatment, including partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient hospitalization for children, teens and adults. Follow her on Instagram @ournourishedbodies and find out more at Our Nourished Bodies.

