If you've been laid off, taking these 8 steps may help you begin to regroup, experts say

Companies are shedding employees, even as figures still point to low unemployment.

If you've been let go, experts say taking these eight steps can help you start to regroup.

When it comes to the holidays, there's one thing most workers don't want to receive: a pink slip.

But that's exactly what some employees are getting this year. Citigroup is in the midst of layoffs as part of a corporate overhaul. Other companies to recently shed workers include e-commerce company Etsy and toy maker Hasbro.

If you're among those affected, you're likely just starting your job search amid the holiday rush.

"Companies are hiring right now and in the new year, that's the good part," said Vicki Salemi, career expert at Monster.

It can work in your favor to start looking for a new job now, said Salemi, who noted she extended job offers during the holiday season when she worked as a recruiter.

Or you may decide you need to regroup and table your job search for the new year.

The good news is getting laid off no longer has the same stigma it once did.

"Being let go from a job is not as taboo as it once was years ago," said Scott Dobroski, career trends expert at Indeed.

"There's a variety of changes going on in the world of work; there have been a number of layoffs across the nation," he said.

Experts say there are some steps you should consider to kick-start your job search and shore up your finances.

1. Give yourself permission to grieve

"Losing a job can be tough at any point during the year, especially during the holidays when it's supposed to be joyous and celebratory," Salemi said.

As your holiday event calendar fills up, it helps to have a statement ready if you do not want to talk about your job loss.

Alternatively, you may view those gatherings as opportunities to network, Salemi said.

2. Tally how much money may be coming to you

You may receive a severance package from your employer, or get paid for unused time off.

Find out when you might get your last paycheck, and how the pay schedule works to better gauge the size of that deposit, advised Ted Jenkin, a certified financial planner and CEO of Oxygen Financial, a financial advisory and wealth management firm based in Atlanta. Jenkin is also a member of the CNBC FA Council.

If you're able to find a new job quickly, you may be able to bank the severance pay, he noted.

Also be sure to file for unemployment benefits right away, because getting approved can take weeks.

3. Consider enlisting professional help

If your company wants you to sign a noncompete clause, you may want to negotiate for that language to be removed from your severance agreement, Salemi said, as that may free you up to entertain more companies as prospective employers.

An employment lawyer may help you negotiate those terms.

Additionally, if you're looking to better manage the tax implications of the money you receive, you may want to talk to an accountant, Salemi suggested.

4. Book medical appointments now

Because it's the end of the year, you've likely met all your medical deductibles.

Consequently, now is a great time to get in any doctor's appointments you need to make while you still have your employer-provided plan and flexible spending account, and before a new deductible or COBRA kicks in in the new year.

That should include dental and vision care, if possible, Jenkin said.

5. Keep tabs on any 401(k) loans you've taken

If you have taken a loan from your 401(k), check with your retirement plan provider to see what will happen to that balance after a job loss, Jenkin said.

Some plans may require the loan be paid back within 90 days, while others may allow you to roll the loan to a new 401(k), for example.

"If that loan is not paid back, it can become taxable income," Jenkin said.

6. Use technology to your advantage

The amount of work it takes to find a new job can be greatly reduced if you use technological tools, according to Dobroski.

Let your social media connections know you are looking for work. Also be sure to update profiles on job search sites with your skills, experience and what you want in a new role.

Using those tools may help you discover roles you may not have otherwise considered, said Dobroski, who has seen bank tellers transition to sales executives after finding the role was also a fit for their skill set.

"We've seen some people get jobs quicker and earn salaries of upwards of $30,000, $35,000 or more because they're finding a job that way," Dobroski said.

7. Do at least job-hunting task every day

Searching for a job can admittedly be an exhausting and frustrating process.

To keep yourself on track, a good rule of thumb is to commit to doing one thing every day, Dobroski said.

That may include updating your resume, applying for a specific job, creating a new profile on a job search website or talking to a mentor.

8. Perfect your sales pitch

As you revise your resume, be sure to include any new achievements or skills that could put you at the top of an employer's list of job candidates.

Be sure to highlight transferable skills, Salemi said, such as ability to lead with empathy, handle deadline-driven work and operate under a company's budget.

Looking at past performance reviews can help jog your memory, she suggested.

As news of layoffs continues to make headlines, keep in mind that new opportunities are still abundant.

"With the unemployment numbers at 3.7%, clearly there are still a lot of jobs that are out there," Jenkin said.