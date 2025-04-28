Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

IBM pledges $150 billion to boost U.S. tech growth, computer manufacturing

By Ashley Capoot, CNBC

Arvind Krishna, chief executive officer of International Business Machines Corp. (IBM), during a Bloomberg Television interview at the World Governments Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025.
Christopher Pike | Bloomberg | Getty Images

International Business Machines Corporation on Monday announced it will invest $150 billion in the U.S. over the next five years, including more than $30 billion to advance American manufacturing of its mainframe and quantum computers.

"We have been focused on American jobs and manufacturing since our founding 114 years ago, and with this investment and manufacturing commitment we are ensuring that IBM remains the epicenter of the world's most advanced computing and AI capabilities," IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said in a release.   

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The company's announcement comes weeks after President Donald Trump unveiled a far-reaching and aggressive "reciprocal" tariff policy in an effort to boost manufacturing in the U.S. As of late April, Trump has exempted chips, as well as smartphonescomputers, and other tech devices and components, from the tariffs.

IBM said its investment will help accelerate America's role as a global leader in computing and fuel its economy.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

IBM competitor Nvidia, the chipmaker that has been the primary benefactor of the artificial intelligence boom, announced a similar push earlier this month to produce its NVIDIA AI supercomputers entirely in the U.S. Nvidia plans to produce up to $500 billion of AI infrastructure in the U.S. via its manufacturing partnerships over the next four years.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Cherry Blossoms in DC Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us