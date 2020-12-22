Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
social media

IAC Shares Jump After Vimeo Spinoff Announcement

By Jessica Bursztynsky, CNBC

NurPhoto | NurPhoto | Getty Images
  • IAC announced it is spinning off its full stake in Vimeo.
  • Vimeo will become an independent publicly traded company after the deal closes, expected in the second quarter of 2021.
  • IAC said Vimeo achieved a $2.75 billion valuation in early November after raising $150 million in equity from Thrive Capital and GIC.

Shares of IAC jumped as much as 16.6% Tuesday morning after the company announced it is spinning off its full stake in video software company Vimeo.

Vimeo will become an independent publicly traded company after the deal closes, expected in the second quarter of 2021.

Money Report

Donald Trump 29 mins ago

WV Gov. Jim Justice Acknowledges Biden Presidency, But Says US Is Not Ready to Move Away From Coal and Gas

investing 4 hours ago

Goldman Sachs, Once Reserved for the Rich, Is Close to Offering Wealth Management for the Masses

The transaction is expected to take the form of a reclassification of IAC shares, the company said.

The planned spinoff comes as software as a service (SaaS) stocks are soaring, boosted in part by the Covid-19 pandemic. Vimeo has reported strong user growth in the past year, with subscribers up 24% in November. Vimeo, which previously focused on streaming entertainment, especially from independent filmmakers, pivoted its plan a few years ago to provide video services for businesses.

The company achieved a $2.75 billion valuation in early November, after raising $150 million in equity from Thrive Capital and GIC, IAC said.

This will make Vimeo the 11th public company to spin out from IAC. The company last agreed to spin off all of its shares of online dating company Match Group.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

social mediaTechnologyMobileU.S. MarketsIAC
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us