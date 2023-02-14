I Tried Serendipity3's $250,000 Valentine's Day Frozen Hot Chocolate—Here's Why It's So Expensive

This is one Valentine's Day date you might want to split the bill for.

New York City's iconic Serendipity3 has sold nearly 30 million cups of its Frrrozen Hot Chocolate since opening in 1954, but its latest twist on the classic menu item is its most expensive yet.

For one day only, the restaurant is offering a $250,000 version of the hot chocolate, served in a crystal-covered glass and topped with edible "diamond" glitter and 23K gold covered chocolate shavings.

But the chilled dessert, which you can drink through a solid gold straw or eat with a gold spoon, isn't the star of the show. Instead, what you're really paying for is a one-of-a-kind ring that will come along with your drink.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

CNBC Make It stopped by to taste the upgraded hot chocolate and get an up close and personal look at the pricey spread from Serendipity3 chef Joe Calderone

The 18 carat white gold bypass ring was created by jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz, and features a pink heart shape diamond and a light blue pear shape diamond and is worth upwards of a quarter of a million dollars.

The ring's box arrives in a chocolate sphere filled with a bed of edible candy diamonds and pearls which will be broken open at the table.

The jewel-encrusted treat will only be available on Valentine's Day at Serendipity3's New York City location. The ring will be on display in the restaurant until a buyer comes along.

Get CNBC's free Warren Buffett Guide to Investing, which distills the billionaire's No. 1 best piece of advice for regular investors, do's and don'ts, and three key investing principles into a clear and simple guidebook.

Sign up now: Get smarter about your money and career with our weekly newsletter