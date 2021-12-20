‘I Have Covid,' Jim Cramer Says. He Says He's Been Triple Vaccinated and Has a Mild Case

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday he's tested positive for Covid and isolating at home with a mild case.

"If you'd like to lessen the chance of getting very sick, I think you should get vaccinated," Cramer said.

Despite getting Covid himself, Cramer said the recent market sell-off looks like a chance to buy to stocks.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday he's tested positive for Covid and isolating at home with a mild case.

"I have Covid. I came down with Covid on Thursday night," Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street." He added he's been triple vaccinated: two shots of Moderna and a Moderna booster.

"I know exactly how I got it," he said. "I was at an event where you had to have PCR [tests]."

"I got it that night from someone who was tested that day," he said. "The problem is it works so fast. You can't stop it.

Cramer said his wife is sicker than he is. "She had J&J and Moderna," he revealed, referring to the Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine and a Moderna booster shot.

Moderna said before-the-bell Monday a third dose of its Covid vaccine appears to provide significant protection against omicron. Shares opened 9% higher but pared those gains shortly thereafter.

Without a booster, Moderna's vaccine has been been found to be far less effective against omicron. The company said it'll continue to develop an omicron-specific booster.

"If you'd like to lessen the chance of getting very sick, I think you should get vaccinated," Cramer said. "There's never a cold I've had that was as weak as this. Ever."

Despite getting Covid himself and despite the omicron variant spreading as delta cases remain elevated, the "Mad Money" host said he doesn't understand what he called the "profound negativity" on Wall Street.

The recent market sell-off, including Monday's decline, looks like a chance to buy stocks, Cramer said.

"The idea that everything's for sale is an opportunity, not a negativity," he added. "The gloom is so palpable that you might want to take the other side of that trade.

— Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.