Hunter Biden crashes House hearing on resolution to hold him in contempt

Hunter Biden showed up in person to a House committee hearing on a resolution to hold him in contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena for his closed-door testimony.

Biden, accompanied by his attorneys, appeared shortly after the House Oversight Committee convened to consider the resolution.

Biden had refused to appear for a private deposition on Capitol Hill as part of Republicans' impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, which centers on allegations of corruption by the president and his family.

Hunter Biden showed up in person, unannounced, at a House committee hearing Wednesday to consider a resolution to hold him in contempt of Congress for allegedly defying a subpoena demanding his closed-door testimony.

Biden, accompanied by two of his attorneys, appeared in the hearing room in Rayburn House Office Building shortly after the House Oversight Committee convened at 10 a.m. ET for a so-called markup on the resolution.

His surprise appearance — and equally sudden departure a few minutes later — immediately stoked anger from members of the committee's Republican majority.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

"Yes, I'm looking at you, Hunter Biden, as I'm speaking to you," Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., said shortly after the president's son sat down. "You are not above the law."

As Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., began to speak, Biden abruptly got up and left, prompting scoffs and cries of "where's he going?" from the panel.

"What a coward," Greene said.

When an NBC News reporter asked afterward if he would testify today if called to do so by the committee, Hunter Biden replied, "Yes."

Biden had refused to appear for a private deposition on Dec. 13 on Capitol Hill as part of Republicans' impeachment inquiry into his father, President Joe Biden, which centers on allegations of corruption by the president and his family.

Hunter Biden offered instead to testify in a public hearing, but Oversight Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., rejected that proposal.

On the day his deposition was set to occur, Biden appeared outside the U.S. Capitol and defended his business record while denying accusations of any wrongful financial link to his father.

"There's no evidence to support the allegations that my father was financially involved in my business, because it did not happen," he said in a prepared statement before departing.

Democrats on the Judiciary Committee, which was holding a simultaneous hearing Wednesday on its own contempt resolution against Hunter Biden, have slammed the contempt effort as a distracting sideshow.

"With a shutdown imminent, it would make sense that House Republicans would want to start legislating," read a post on X from the minority's account Wednesday morning. "Instead, the highest priority for MAGA Republicans is marking up a contempt resolution for someone who offered to testify."

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.