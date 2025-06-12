Money Report

Huawei ‘has got China covered' if the U.S. doesn't participate, Nvidia CEO tells CNBC

By Arjun Kharpal, CNBC and April Roach, CNBC

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang gives a keynote address at CES 2025, an annual consumer electronics trade show, in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. Jan. 6, 2025. 
Steve Marcus | Reuters

If the U.S. continues to impose AI semiconductor restrictions on China, then chipmaker Huawei will take advantage of its position in the world's second-largest economy, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang told CNBC Thursday.

"Our technology is a generation ahead of theirs," Huang told CNBC at the sidelines of the Viva Technology conference in Paris.

However, he warned that, "if the United States doesn't want to partake, participate in China, Huawei has got China covered, and Huawei has got everybody else covered."

This is a developing news story and will be updated shortly.

