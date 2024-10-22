Money Report

HSBC names Pam Kaur as first female CFO amid major restructuring

By Ruxandra Iordache,CNBC

Aaron P | Bauer-Griffin | GC Images | Getty Images
  • HSBC on Tuesday named veteran insider Pam Kaur as its first female finance chief and announced a consolidation of the bank into four business units.
  • This is the second heavyweight leadership shakeup for HSBC in recent months, after former finance boss Georges Elhedery was named CEO of the group back in July.
  • The bank also announced plans to restructure into four divisions: Hong Kong, U.K., international wealth and premier banking, and corporate and institutional banking.

Kaur is set to assume her post on Jan. 1, according to regulatory filings with the Hong Kong bourse, taking over from interim Chief Financial Officer Jon Bingham.

This is the second heavyweight leadership shakeup for HSBC in recent months, after former finance boss Georges Elhedery was named CEO of the group back in July.

The bank also announced plans to streamline its businesses in a bid to "reduce the duplication of processes and decision making." From January, it will operate through four divisions: Hong Kong, U.K., international wealth and premier banking, and corporate and institutional banking.

"The new structure will result in a simpler, more dynamic, and agile organisation as we focus on executing against our strategic priorities, which remain unchanged," Elhedery said Tuesday in a statement, adding that the shakeup will help propel HSBC in its "next phase of growth."

The bank's new corporate and institutional banking unit will bring together its commercial banking business (outside of Hong Kong and the U.K.), global banking and markets business, and Western markets wholesale banking operations.

This breaking news story is being updated.

