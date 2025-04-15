Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

HPE shares pop after activist Elliott Management takes $1.5 billion stake

By Samantha Subin, CNBC

[CNBC] HPE shares pop after activist Elliott Management takes $1.5 billion stake
Cheng Xin | Getty Images
  • Elliott Investment Management took a more than $1.5 billion stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise.
  • The activist investor hopes to engage the company in discussions on how to improve shareholder value, a source told CNBC.
  • HPE's stock has lost more than a fourth of its value this year.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise jumped nearly 7% after Elliott Investment Management took a more than $1.5 billion stake in the server maker, a person familiar with the matter told CNBC.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

The activist investor hopes to engage the company in discussions on how to improve shareholder value, the source said.

Shares of the data center equipment maker have lost more than a fourth in value this year. Last month, the company topped quarterly revenues expectations, but issued weak fiscal full-year guidance. HPE also said it grappled with higher discounting.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Bloomberg first reported the news.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Cherry Blossoms in DC Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us