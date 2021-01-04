Money Report

How Walmart Plans to Take Over Health Care

By Shawn Baldwin, CNBC

Source: Walmart

Walmart, the world's largest retailer, wants to be your doctor, too.

In September 2019 the company known for its "Everyday Low Prices" launched Walmart Health, a primary care clinic, at a store in Dallas, Georgia. The doctor-run clinic, the first of its kind for the big box retailer, offers services like X-rays, annual checkups and dental exams. 

As consumers face skyrocketing healthcare costs, Walmart, along with rivals CVS Health and Walgreens, is diving deeper into the healthcare business, opening in-store clinics in an attempt to grab a slice of the $3.6 trillion Americans spend annually on healthcare.

With more than 35 million people uninsured as of 2019, could Walmart Health's low price point be the future of healthcare in America?

Watch the above video to find out more.

