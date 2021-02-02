Money Report

How to Start Your Own Business Using Skills You Already Have

By Robert Exley Jr., CNBC

A lot has changed in the last year.

But the drastic shifts to society and the economy caused by coronavirus can present new opportunities for you to use your skills as an entrepreneur, according to best-selling author Patrice Washington. 

Washington lost her real estate business in 2008 and spent the next decade building a new career helping others with their finances. She is also the host of "The Redefining Wealth Podcast."

The 39-year-old author recommends that you start you identifying your natural talents and building a business tailored to your specific skills.   

Check out this video to learn her four-step process to starting a new career and to see examples of companies she's helped others start. 

