How much you need to earn to be upper-middle class in every U.S. state

Earning more than $110,000 in household income doesn't make you rich — but in most states, it means you're upper-middle class.

Nationwide, upper-middle class households earn a median income between $117,000 and $150,000, according to a new GOBankingRates analysis of 2023 Census Bureau data.

The analysis is based on Pew Research's definition of middle class: households earning between two-thirds and twice their state's median income. Using the most recent Census data from 2023, GOBankingRates calculated the middle class range for each state, then used the top third to determine what was upper-middle class.

At the state level, the income range for upper-middle class varies widely. In Maryland — where many high-earning government workers live in affluent suburbs near Washington, D.C. — households earning between $158,125 and $203,304 fall into the upper-middle class.

In contrast, the mostly rural state of Mississippi has the lowest range of all states, starting at $85,423 and capping at $109,830.

Below, see how much your household would need to earn to be considered upper-middle class in your state — and how that compares to the state's median income.

Alabama

Low end of upper-middle class: $96,486

$96,486 High end of upper-middle class: $124,054

$124,054 Median household income: $62,027

Alaska

Low end of upper-middle class: $138,967

$138,967 High end of upper-middle class: $178,672

$178,672 Median household income: $89,336

Arizona

Low end of upper-middle class: $119,579

$119,579 High end of upper-middle class: $153,744

$153,744 Median household income: $76,872

Arkansas

Low end of upper-middle class: $91,425

$91,425 High end of upper-middle class: $117,546

$117,546 Median household income: $58,773

California

Low end of upper-middle class: $149,853

$149,853 High end of upper-middle class: $192,668

$192,668 Median household income: $96,334

Colorado

Low end of upper-middle class: $143,842

$143,842 High end of upper-middle class: $184,940

$184,940 Median household income: $92,470

Connecticut

Low end of upper-middle class: $145,849

$145,849 High end of upper-middle class: $187,520

$187,520 Median household income: $93,760

Delaware

Low end of upper-middle class: $128,886

$128,886 High end of upper-middle class: $165,710

$165,710 Median household income: $82,855

Florida

Low end of upper-middle class: $111,550

$111,550 High end of upper-middle class: $143,422

$143,422 Median household income: $71,711

Georgia

Low end of upper-middle class: $116,144

$116,144 High end of upper-middle class: $149,328

$149,328 Median household income: $74,664

Hawaii

Low end of upper-middle class: $152,938

$152,938 High end of upper-middle class: $196,634

$196,634 Median household income: $98,317

Idaho

Low end of upper-middle class: $116,100

$116,100 High end of upper-middle class: $149,272

$149,272 Median household income: $74,636

Illinois

Low end of upper-middle class: $127,092

$127,092 High end of upper-middle class: $163,404

$163,404 Median household income: $81,702

Indiana

Low end of upper-middle class: $108,968

$108,968 High end of upper-middle class: $140,102

$140,102 Median household income: $70,051

Iowa

Low end of upper-middle class: $113,784

$113,784 High end of upper-middle class: $146,294

$146,294 Median household income: $73,147

Kansas

Low end of upper-middle class: $112,994

$112,994 High end of upper-middle class: $145,278

$145,278 Median household income: $72,639

Kentucky

Low end of upper-middle class: $97,093

$97,093 High end of upper-middle class: $124,834

$124,834 Median household income: $62,417

Louisiana

Low end of upper-middle class: $93,369

$93,369 High end of upper-middle class: $120,046

$120,046 Median household income: $60,023

Maine

Low end of upper-middle class: $111,647

$111,647 High end of upper-middle class: $143,546

$143,546 Median household income: $71,773

Maryland

Low end of upper-middle class: $158,125

$158,125 High end of upper-middle class: $203,304

$203,304 Median household income: $101,652

Massachusetts

Low end of upper-middle class: $157,642

$157,642 High end of upper-middle class: $202,682

$202,682 Median household income: $101,341

Michigan

Low end of upper-middle class: $110,676

$110,676 High end of upper-middle class: $142,298

$142,298 Median household income: $71,149

Minnesota

Low end of upper-middle class: $136,198

$136,198 High end of upper-middle class: $175,112

$175,112 Median household income: $87,556

Mississippi

Low end of upper-middle class: $85,423

$85,423 High end of upper-middle class: $109,830

$109,830 Median household income: $54,915

Missouri

Low end of upper-middle class: $107,209

$107,209 High end of upper-middle class: $137,840

$137,840 Median household income: $68,920

Montana

Low end of upper-middle class: $108,768

$108,768 High end of upper-middle class: $139,844

$139,844 Median household income: $69,922

Nebraska

Low end of upper-middle class: $116,643

$116,643 High end of upper-middle class: $149,970

$149,970 Median household income: $74,985

Nevada

Low end of upper-middle class: $117,539

$117,539 High end of upper-middle class: $151,122

$151,122 Median household income: $75,561

New Hampshire

Low end of upper-middle class: $148,755

$148,755 High end of upper-middle class: $191,256

$191,256 Median household income: $95,628

New Jersey

Low end of upper-middle class: $157,189

$157,189 High end of upper-middle class: $202,100

$202,100 Median household income: $101,050

New Mexico

Low end of upper-middle class: $96,639

$96,639 High end of upper-middle class: $124,250

$124,250 Median household income: $62,268

New York

Low end of upper-middle class: $131,566

$131,566 High end of upper-middle class: $169,156

$169,156 Median household income: $84,578

North Carolina

Low end of upper-middle class: $108,740

$108,740 High end of upper-middle class: $139,808

$139,808 Median household income: $69,904

North Dakota

Low end of upper-middle class: $118,143

$118,143 High end of upper-middle class: $151,898

$151,898 Median household income: $75,949

Ohio

Low end of upper-middle class: $108,391

$108,391 High end of upper-middle class: $139,360

$139,360 Median household income: $69,680

Oklahoma

Low end of upper-middle class: $98,938

$98,938 High end of upper-middle class: $127,206

$127,206 Median household income: $63,603

Oregon

Low end of upper-middle class: $125,107

$125,107 High end of upper-middle class: $160,852

$160,852 Median household income: $80,426

Pennsylvania

Low end of upper-middle class: $118,348

$118,348 High end of upper-middle class: $152,162

$152,162 Median household income: $76,081

Rhode Island

Low end of upper-middle class: $134,356

$134,356 High end of upper-middle class: $172,744

$172,744 Median household income: $86,372

South Carolina

Low end of upper-middle class: $103,939

$103,939 High end of upper-middle class: $133,636

$133,636 Median household income: $66,818

South Dakota

Low end of upper-middle class: $112,655

$112,655 High end of upper-middle class: $144,842

$144,842 Median household income: $72,421

Tennessee

Low end of upper-middle class: $104,373

$104,373 High end of upper-middle class: $134,194

$134,194 Median household income: $67,097

Texas

Low end of upper-middle class: $118,676

$118,676 High end of upper-middle class: $152,584

$152,584 Median household income: $76,292

Utah

Low end of upper-middle class: $142,722

$142,722 High end of upper-middle class: $183,500

$183,500 Median household income: $91,750

Vermont

Low end of upper-middle class: $121,371

$121,371 High end of upper-middle class: $156,048

$156,048 Median household income: $78,024

Virginia

Low end of upper-middle class: $141,515

$141,515 High end of upper-middle class: $181,948

$181,948 Median household income: $90,974

Washington

Low end of upper-middle class: $147,703

$147,703 High end of upper-middle class: $189,904

$189,904 Median household income: $94,952

West Virginia

Low end of upper-middle class: $90,093

$90,093 High end of upper-middle class: $115,834

$115,834 Median household income: $57,917

Wisconsin

Low end of upper-middle class: $117,709

$117,709 High end of upper-middle class: $151,340

$151,340 Median household income: $75,670

Wyoming

Low end of upper-middle class: $116,379

$116,379 High end of upper-middle class: $149,630

$149,630 Median household income: $74,815

