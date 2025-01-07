Money Report

How much money you need to retire in every U.S. state—it's more than $700,000

By Mike Winters,CNBC

Where you retire could change your savings needs by as much as $1.49 million, according to a new analysis by GoBankingRates.

In Hawaii, you need around $2.21 million to retire at 65 and cover essential living expenses — including housing, groceries, transportation, utilities and health care — for 25 years. That's the highest minimum required in any U.S. state. By comparison, West Virginia requires just $712,913, the lowest amount needed to cover these same basic costs.

The estimates are based on average annual living expenses for each state, using the most recent data available from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. After subtracting average Social Security income from the annual expenditures, GoBankingRates divided the remaining amount by 4%, following a common rule of thumb for safely drawing down retirement savings. It's worth noting that these figures reflect the bare minimum needed to retire and don't account for discretionary spending like travel or entertainment.

While housing is the biggest factor driving cost differences between states, significant variations in health care, utilities and transportation also play a role. While these estimates offer a helpful starting point for savings, they're averages and may not fully account for other factors like inflation, lifestyle changes or unexpected expenses.

Here's a look the expected total needed for retirement at age 65 in each state:

Alabama

  • Annual cost of living: $53,357
  • Savings you need to retire: $773,000

Alaska

  • Annual cost of living: $74,147
  • Savings you need to retire: $1,292,753

Arizona

  • Annual cost of living: $67,778
  • Savings you need to retire: $1,133,522

Arkansas

  • Annual cost of living: $53,477
  • Savings you need to retire: $776,005

California

  • Annual cost of living: $86,946
  • Savings you need to retire: $1,612,716

Colorado

  • Annual cost of living: $61,709
  • Savings you need to retire: $981,803

Connecticut

  • Annual cost of living: $67,117
  • Savings you need to retire: $1,116,998

Delaware

  • Annual cost of living: $60,207
  • Savings you need to retire: $944,248

Florida

  • Annual cost of living: $61,529
  • Savings you need to retire: $977,296

Georgia

  • Annual cost of living: $54,980
  • Savings you need to retire: $813,559

Hawaii

  • Annual cost of living: $110,921
  • Savings you need to retire: $2,212,084

Idaho

  • Annual cost of living: $61,289
  • Savings you need to retire: $971,288

Illinois

  • Annual cost of living: $57,383
  • Savings you need to retire: $873,646

Indiana

  • Annual cost of living: $54,859
  • Savings you need to retire: $810,555

Iowa

  • Annual cost of living: $54,319
  • Savings you need to retire: $797,035

Kansas

  • Annual cost of living: $52,095
  • Savings you need to retire: $741,455

Kentucky

  • Annual cost of living: $55,821
  • Savings you need to retire: $834,590

Louisiana

  • Annual cost of living: $56,181
  • Savings you need to retire: $843,603

Maine

  • Annual cost of living: $68,199
  • Savings you need to retire: $1,144,038

Maryland

  • Annual cost of living: $59,426
  • Savings you need to retire: $924,720

Massachusetts

  • Annual cost of living: $88,268
  • Savings you need to retire: $1,645,764

Michigan

  • Annual cost of living: $55,460
  • Savings you need to retire: $825,577

Minnesota

  • Annual cost of living: $57,263
  • Savings you need to retire: $870,642

Mississippi

  • Annual cost of living: $52,576
  • Savings you need to retire: $753,472

Missouri

  • Annual cost of living: $53,477
  • Savings you need to retire: $776,005

Montana

  • Annual cost of living: $56,482
  • Savings you need to retire: $851,114

Nebraska

  • Annual cost of living: $55,761
  • Savings you need to retire: $833,087

Nevada

  • Annual cost of living: $60,147
  • Savings you need to retire: $942,746

New Hampshire

  • Annual cost of living: $66,997
  • Savings you need to retire: $1,113,994

New Jersey

  • Annual cost of living: $68,980
  • Savings you need to retire: $1,163,566

New Mexico

  • Annual cost of living: $55,821
  • Savings you need to retire: $834,590

New York

  • Annual cost of living: $74,147
  • Savings you need to retire: $1,292,753

North Carolina

  • Annual cost of living: $58,645
  • Savings you need to retire: $905,192

North Dakota

  • Annual cost of living: $55,340
  • Savings you need to retire: $822,572

Ohio

  • Annual cost of living: $57,023
  • Savings you need to retire: $864,633

Oklahoma

  • Annual cost of living: $52,816
  • Savings you need to retire: $759,481

Oregon

  • Annual cost of living: $66,096
  • Savings you need to retire: $1,091,462

Pennsylvania

  • Annual cost of living: $57,023
  • Savings you need to retire: $864,633

Rhode Island

  • Annual cost of living: $67,538
  • Savings you need to retire: $1,127,514

South Carolina

  • Annual cost of living: $57,203
  • Savings you need to retire: $869,140

South Dakota

  • Annual cost of living: $55,460
  • Savings you need to retire: $825,577

Tennessee

  • Annual cost of living: $54,078
  • Savings you need to retire: $791,027

Texas

  • Annual cost of living: $55,641
  • Savings you need to retire: $830,083

Utah

  • Annual cost of living: $65,795
  • Savings you need to retire: $1,083,951

Vermont

  • Annual cost of living: $68,559
  • Savings you need to retire: $1,153,051

Virginia

  • Annual cost of living: $60,387
  • Savings you need to retire: $948,755

Washington

  • Annual cost of living: $68,259
  • Savings you need to retire: $1,145,540

West Virginia

  • Annual cost of living: $50,954
  • Savings you need to retire: $712,913

Wisconsin

  • Annual cost of living: $59,666
  • Savings you need to retire: $930,729

Wyoming

  • Annual cost of living: $57,323
  • Savings you need to retire: $872,144

