How much money Americans in their 40s have in their 401(k)s

Even with a rocky start to the year in the market, workers in their 40s appear to be sticking with their retirement contributions.

That's based on Fidelity's latest report, which analyzed data from more than 24 million of its 401(k) accounts through March 31. Here's how much people in their 40s have in their 401(k) accounts, on average:

Ages 40 to 44: $105,900

$105,900 Ages 45 to 49: $146,700

For workers in their 40s, that amounts to a decline of roughly 3% in the first quarter, in line with a 3% drop across all age groups. By comparison, the S&P 500 index declined 4.6% over the same period. The average 401(k) balance for all age groups fell to $127,100 as of March 31.

Despite market losses, workers in their 40s are keeping up strong 401(k) contributions. While Fidelity doesn't publish contribution rates by age, generational data suggests many are saving at or near the recommended 15% rate.

Gen X, which includes people in their late 40s, is contributing an average of 15.4%, while millennials, who include workers in their early 40s, are saving 13.5% on average. In contrast, Gen Z workers are saving 11.2%.

How 401(k) savings compare to benchmarks

Fidelity recommends having three times your salary saved by age 40, and six times by 50. With the median full-time salary for people in their 40s roughly at $70,000, that implies a target of $210,000 to $420,000 — well above the average 401(k) balance reported for that age group.

To be fair, those benchmarks apply to total retirement savings, not just what's in a 401(k). Many workers also have other investment accounts, cash savings or inheritances that could add to their retirement totals.

Even so, hitting those targets can be challenging for people in their 40s. At this stage of life, many workers are playing catch-up with their savings and using higher mid-career earnings to boost retirement contributions and stay on track.

Whatever their age, most 401(k) savers have stuck with their contributions so far this year: just 4.9% decreased their contribution rate, and fewer than 1% stopped contributing, per Fidelity's data.

How to catch up on contributions

For those in their 40s who feel behind, it's worth remembering that time and compounding can still work in their favor — especially with consistent contributions. Starting with an average balance of $105,900 at age 40 and assuming monthly contributions of $100 with a 7% annual return, your savings could grow to around $793,000 by age 67.

That would put someone earning $70,000 a year ahead of Fidelity's guideline of saving 10 times your salary by age 67. Whether that target is enough for you will depend on your individual needs, lifestyle and retirement goals.

Of course, many workers in their 40s may have far less saved. For those starting from behind, contributing more aggressively — and increasing contributions over time — can help close the gap. To help you with that, many workplace retirement plans offer settings like auto-escalation or fixed annual increases that make it easier to boost your savings gradually.

