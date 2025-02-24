The amount of space a $300,000 budget buys you in the U.S. housing market can vary wildly depending on your location.

In Hawaii, $300,000 covers just 443 square feet, about the size of a 53-foot-long domestic shipping container. But in West Virginia, the same budget stretches to 2,185 square feet, offering four times as much space.

That's according to a recent GOBankingRates study, which analyzed median home price per square foot to show how far $300,000 goes in each state. The study used home price data from the Federal Reserve of St. Louis and housing cost indexes from the Missouri Economic and Research Information Center to calculate how much homebuyers can afford in each state as of January 2025.

A $300,000 budget buys less than 1,000 square feet of space in seven states, most of which are known for high housing costs, including New York and California. Nationwide, $300,000 typically buys a median of 1,511 square feet, which holds true in about half of all states, according to the data.

But unfortunately, $300,000 is less than what most people need to buy a home. The median U.S. home price is $419,200, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Even with a 20% down payment — about $83,840 — buyers would still need to finance approximately $335,000 to buy a typical home.

In expensive markets like Los Angeles, where median home prices can exceed $1 million, a $300,000 budget might not even cover the down payment. As a result, buyers in these high-cost areas are often forced into much smaller properties or to look to surrounding suburbs where prices might be more manageable.

The study also looked at what $400,000 and $500,000 can buy, with square footage comparisons for each state. Here's how far various homebuying budgets go in all 50 U.S. states, listed alphabetically.

Alabama

$300,000: 1,876 square feet

1,876 square feet $400,000: 2,501 square feet

2,501 square feet $500,000: 3,126 square feet

3,126 square feet Price per square foot: $160

Alaska

$300,000: 1,137 square feet

1,137 square feet $400,000: 1,516 square feet

1,516 square feet $500,000: 1,895 square feet

1,895 square feet Price per square foot: $264

Arizona

$300,000: 985 square feet

985 square feet $400,000: 1,313 square feet

1,313 square feet $500,000: 1,641 square feet

1,641 square feet Price per square foot: $305

Arkansas

$300,000: 1,781 square feet

1,781 square feet $400,000: 2,375 square feet

2,375 square feet $500,000: 2,968 square feet

2,968 square feet Price per square foot: $168

California

$300,000: 641 square feet

641 square feet $400,000: 854 square feet

854 square feet $500,000: 1,068 square feet

1,068 square feet Price per square foot: $468

Colorado

$300,000: 1,245 square feet

1,245 square feet $400,000: 1,660 square feet

1,660 square feet $500,000: 2,075 square feet

2,075 square feet Price per square foot: $241

Connecticut

$300,000: 1,143 square feet

1,143 square feet $400,000: 1,524 square feet

1,524 square feet $500,000: 1,905 square feet

1,905 square feet Price per square foot: $263

Delaware

$300,000: 1,388 square feet

1,388 square feet $400,000: 1,850 square feet

1,850 square feet $500,000: 2,313 square feet

2,313 square feet Price per square foot: $216

Florida

$300,000: 1,244 square feet

1,244 square feet $400,000: 1,658 square feet

1,658 square feet $500,000: 2,073 square feet

2,073 square feet Price per square foot: $241

Georgia

$300,000: 1,691 square feet

1,691 square feet $400,000: 2,254 square feet

2,254 square feet $500,000: 2,818 square feet

2,818 square feet Price per square foot: $177

Hawaii

$300,000: 443 square feet

443 square feet $400,000: 590 square feet

590 square feet $500,000: 738 square feet

738 square feet Price per square foot: $678

Idaho

$300,000: 1,351 square feet

1,351 square feet $400,000: 1,802 square feet

1,802 square feet $500,000: 2,252 square feet

2,252 square feet Price per square foot: $222

Illinois

$300,000: 1,591 square feet

1,591 square feet $400,000: 2,121 square feet

2,121 square feet $500,000: 2,651 square feet

2,651 square feet Price per square foot: $189

Indiana

$300,000: 1,733 square feet

1,733 square feet $400,000: 2,310 square feet

2,310 square feet $500,000: 2,888 square feet

2,888 square feet Price per square foot: $173

Iowa

$300,000: 1,776 square feet

1,776 square feet $400,000: 2,368 square feet

2,368 square feet $500,000: 2,960 square feet

2,960 square feet Price per square foot: $169

Kansas

$300,000: 1,894 square feet

1,894 square feet $400,000: 2,526 square feet

2,526 square feet $500,000: 3,157 square feet

3,157 square feet Price per square foot: $158

Kentucky

$300,000: 1,721 square feet

1,721 square feet $400,000: 2,295 square feet

2,295 square feet $500,000: 2,869 square feet

2,869 square feet Price per square foot: $174

Louisiana

$300,000: 1,587 square feet

1,587 square feet $400,000: 2,116 square feet

2,116 square feet $500,000: 2,645 square feet

2,645 square feet Price per square foot: $189

Maine

$300,000: 986 square feet

986 square feet $400,000: 1,314 square feet

1,314 square feet $500,000: 1,643 square feet

1,643 square feet Price per square foot: $304

Maryland

$300,000: 1,629 square feet

1,629 square feet $400,000: 2,172 square feet

2,172 square feet $500,000: 2,715 square feet

2,715 square feet Price per square foot: $184

Massachusetts

$300,000: 593 square feet

593 square feet $400,000: 790 square feet

790 square feet $500,000: 988 square feet

988 square feet Price per square foot: $506

Michigan

$300,000: 1,706 square feet

1,706 square feet $400,000: 2,275 square feet

2,275 square feet $500,000: 2,843 square feet

2,843 square feet Price per square foot: $176

Minnesota

$300,000: 1,668 square feet

1,668 square feet $400,000: 2,224 square feet

2,224 square feet $500,000: 2,780 square feet

2,780 square feet Price per square foot: $180

Mississippi

$300,000: 1,855 square feet

1,855 square feet $400,000: 2,473 square feet

2,473 square feet $500,000: 3,092 square feet

3,092 square feet Price per square foot: $162

Missouri

$300,000: 1,704 square feet

1,704 square feet $400,000: 2,272 square feet

2,272 square feet $500,000: 2,840 square feet

2,840 square feet Price per square foot: $176

Montana

$300,000: 1,583 square feet

1,583 square feet $400,000: 2,111 square feet

2,111 square feet $500,000: 2,638 square feet

2,638 square feet Price per square foot: $190

Ohio

$300,000: 1,529 square feet

1,529 square feet $400,000: 2,038 square feet

2,038 square feet $500,000: 2,548 square feet

2,548 square feet Price per square foot: $196

Oklahoma

$300,000: 1,793 square feet

1,793 square feet $400,000: 2,391 square feet

2,391 square feet $500,000: 2,988 square feet

2,988 square feet Price per square foot: $167

Oregon

$300,000: 1,017 square feet

1,017 square feet $400,000: 1,356 square feet

1,356 square feet $500,000: 1,695 square feet

1,695 square feet Price per square foot: $295

Pennsylvania

$300,000: 1,604 square feet

1,604 square feet $400,000: 2,139 square feet

2,139 square feet $500,000: 2,673 square feet

2,673 square feet Price per square foot: $187

Rhode Island

$300,000: 1,171 square feet

1,171 square feet $400,000: 1,561 square feet

1,561 square feet $500,000: 1,951 square feet

1,951 square feet Price per square foot: $256

South Carolina

$300,000: 1,550 square feet

1,550 square feet $400,000: 2,067 square feet

2,067 square feet $500,000: 2,584 square feet

2,584 square feet Price per square foot: $194

South Dakota

$300,000: 1,493 square feet

1,493 square feet $400,000: 1,991 square feet

1,991 square feet $500,000: 2,488 square feet

2,488 square feet Price per square foot: $201

Tennessee

$300,000: 1,617 square feet

1,617 square feet $400,000: 2,157 square feet

2,157 square feet $500,000: 2,696 square feet

2,696 square feet Price per square foot: $185

Texas

$300,000: 1,647 square feet

1,647 square feet $400,000: 2,196 square feet

2,196 square feet $500,000: 2,746 square feet

2,746 square feet Price per square foot: $182

Utah

$300,000: 1,033 square feet

1,033 square feet $400,000: 1,377 square feet

1,377 square feet $500,000: 1,721 square feet

1,721 square feet Price per square foot: $291

Vermont

$300,000: 1,006 square feet

1,006 square feet $400,000: 1,342 square feet

1,342 square feet $500,000: 1,677 square feet

1,677 square feet Price per square foot: $298

Virginia

$300,000: 1,290 square feet

1,290 square feet $400,000: 1,720 square feet

1,720 square feet $500,000: 2,150 square feet

2,150 square feet Price per square foot: $233

Washington

$300,000: 1,057 square feet

1,057 square feet $400,000: 1,409 square feet

1,409 square feet $500,000: 1,762 square feet

1,762 square feet Price per square foot: $284

West Virginia

$300,000: 2,185 square feet

2,185 square feet $400,000: 2,913 square feet

2,913 square feet $500,000: 3,641 square feet

3,641 square feet Price per square foot: $137

Wisconsin

$300,000: 1,360 square feet

1,360 square feet $400,000: 1,813 square feet

1,813 square feet $500,000: 2,266 square feet

2,266 square feet Price per square foot: $221

Wyoming

$300,000: 1,486 square feet

1,486 square feet $400,000: 1,982 square feet

1,982 square feet $500,000: 2,477 square feet

2,477 square feet Price per square foot: $202

