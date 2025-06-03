How Airbus surpassed Boeing to become the world's biggest plane maker

Airbus and Boeing have been competing head to head for decades as the world's largest commercial airplane makers, but Airbus has pulled ahead by several measures.

Over the past few years, Airbus has beat Boeing when it comes to net profits, aircraft orders, deliveries and backlog.

Experts say Airbus' A321neo narrow-body aircraft is propelling the company ahead of Boeing, which has been dealing with crisis after crisis over the past several years.

Europe's Airbus entered the market more than half a century after its rival, but it's made strides since its inception. Today, Airbus and Boeing planes make up more than three-quarters of the world's commercial aircraft.

The Boeing 737 family and Airbus A320 family are the companies' best-selling aircraft and have been a crucial segment of competition.

Watch the video to learn how Airbus came to be the biggest commercial plane manufacturer and whether it can stay on top.