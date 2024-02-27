House Republicans subpoena Attorney General Garland for Biden classified documents probe records

House Republicans subpoenaed Attorney General Merrick Garland for records related to a special counsel's investigation of how President Joe Biden handled classified documents.

House Republicans on Tuesday subpoenaed Attorney General Merrick Garland for records related to a special counsel's investigation of how President Joe Biden handled classified documents.

The chairmen of the House Oversight and Judiciary committees demanded that Garland give them transcripts, notes, video and audio files from special counsel Robert Hur's probe.

The chairmen linked the request directly to their ongoing impeachment inquiry of Biden.

They gave Garland until 9 a.m. ET March 7 to respond to the subpoena.

Biden later that same day is scheduled to deliver his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress.

Hur's probe culminated in a report released Feb. 8 that slammed Biden for "willfully" keeping classified documents in unsecured places after his tenure as Barack Obama's vice president ended in 2016.

Hur decided not to pursue criminal charges against the president.

But his report noted that if he did prosecute Biden, the president would "likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory."

This is developing news. Please check back for updates.