House Passes Stopgap Funding Measure to Avoid Looming Federal Government Shutdown

The House of Representatives voted to pass a continuing resolution to fund the government until mid-December.

Without the measure, the government would have shut down before the end of Friday.

President Joe Biden is expected to sign the bill into law before the deadline at midnight.

The House passed a stopgap funding measure to keep the government open a day after the Senate passed the bill in a down-to-the-wire vote.

The bill passed with a majority-Democratic vote. President Joe Biden is expected to sign it into law later Friday. If the resolution had not been passed, the government would have shut down due to a deadline for passing the federal budget by Friday evening.

Funding measures include approximately $12 billion in emergency aid for Ukraine, $18.8 billion for the FEMA Disaster Relief Fund and $1 billion for heating and utility assistance.

The bill, which will fund the government until December 16, needed to pass before negotiations for the final 2023 budget could continue.

