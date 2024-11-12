Home Depot is reporting earnings before the bell. Here's what Wall Street expects

Home Depot is reporting earnings before the bell.

The home improvement retailer is mired in a sales slump after high interest rates and mortgage rates forced consumers to put off major projects.

Home Depot is set to report quarterly earnings before the bell Tuesday.

Here's what Wall Street expects the home improvement retailer to report:

Earnings per share: $3.64

$3.64 Revenue: $39.32 billion

Its stock has climbed nearly 18% this year, versus the nearly 26% gains of the S&P 500.