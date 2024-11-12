Money Report

Home Depot is reporting earnings before the bell. Here's what Wall Street expects

By Melissa Repko,CNBC

The logo of U.S. home improvement chain Home Depot is seen in Mexico City, Mexico, on Jan. 15, 2020.
Luis Cortes | Reuters
  • Home Depot is reporting earnings before the bell.
  • The home improvement retailer is mired in a sales slump after high interest rates and mortgage rates forced consumers to put off major projects.

Home Depot is set to report quarterly earnings before the bell Tuesday.

Here's what Wall Street expects the home improvement retailer to report:

  • Earnings per share: $3.64
  • Revenue: $39.32 billion

Home Depot is mired in a sales slump after higher mortgage and interest rates forced homeowners to put off major projects.

Its stock has climbed nearly 18% this year, versus the nearly 26% gains of the S&P 500.

