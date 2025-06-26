H&M shares jump 5% as summer shopping pick-up seen after weaker-than-expected quarterly sales

H&M has faced several consecutive quarters of soft sales, as it has struggled to close a widening gap with rivals Inditex, Shein and Temu.

Revenues at the world's second-largest clothing retailer dipped year-on-year to 56.71 billion Swedish krona.

The company did not provide specific detail on the impact of trade tariffs, but said it was closely watching the situation.

Swedish clothing giant H&M on Thursday reported weaker-than-expected sales in the fiscal second quarter but pointed to an uptick in demand to kick-start the summer season.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Revenues at the world's second-largest clothing retailer dipped year-on-year to 56.71 billion Swedish krona ($5.99 billion) in the three-month period to May. 31, slightly below the 57.01 billion Swedish krona forecast by LSEG analysts. In local currencies, sales were up 1%.

Operating profit totaled 5.9 billion Swedish krona over the quarter, in line with expectations.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Shares were up 5.2% by 8:07 a.m. London time.

CEO Daniel Erver said that the quarter's results were "negatively affected" by higher purchasing prices from a more expensive U.S. dollar and higher freight costs.

The company noted, however, that sales in June were expected to increase 3% in local currencies as demand shows signs of picking up over the summer months.

"The negative external factors that increased the costs of purchasing for the first half of the year are turning positive for the second half of the year," Erver said in a statement accompanying the results.

H&M, which counts the U.S. as its second-largest single market and heavily depends on production in Asia — notably China and Bangladesh — did not provide specific detail on the impact of U.S. trade tariffs, but said it was watching the situation.

It nevertheless noted cautiousness among consumers in current "uncertain times."

"The company is closely monitoring developments in global trade and trade restrictions. With good flexibility in the supply chain and through the pricing of the customer offering there are opportunities to adapt the business to changed conditions," Erver added.

It also flagged 200 store closures scheduled for 2025, primarily in established markets, and 80 new store openings, largely in growth markets.

The fashion retailer previously reported a slow start to the year, but pointed to an annual uptick in sales in March.

H&M has faced several consecutive quarters of soft sales, as it has struggled to close a widening gap with Inditex-owned rival Zara and fend off increased competition from lower-cost retailers, such as Shein and Temu.

U.S. tariffs and weak consumer confidence have nevertheless become a drag for the retail sector more widely, with Inditex earlier this month posting weaker-than-expected quarterly sales and a slower start to the summer amid broad economic uncertainty.

Retail and consumer goods emerged as the most distressed sector in Europe, according to a new report from law firm Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP, which cited tight credit conditions, cost inflation and weaker consumer demand among pressures on the industry.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.