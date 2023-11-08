High-end brothels serviced elected officials, tech and pharma execs, military officials and more: Feds

Elected officials, tech and pharma executives, military officers, doctors, and government contractors with security clearances were among the clients of pricey brothels around Boston and in eastern Virginia, federal prosecutors said.

The sex shops charged upwards of $600 per hour depending on the services requested, authorities said.

Three people were charged in the case with conspiracy to coerce and entice to travel to engage in illegal sexual activity.

High-end brothels in the Boston and eastern Virginia regions provided sex for pay to "elected officials, high tech and pharmaceutical executives, doctors, military officers, government contractors that possess security clearances, professors," and others, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

Three people were arrested in connection with operating the pricey sex shops, which required "interested sex buyers" to provide employer information and references before booking sessions with prostitutes, authorities said.

The brothels charged customers about $350 to "upwards of $600 per hour depending on the services and were paid in cash," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Massachusetts, which is prosecuting the defendants.

The appointments with sex workers allegedly took place in "high-end apartment complexes" where the rent was as much as $3,664, authorities said.

"The investigation into the involvement of sex buyers is active and ongoing," the office said.

Charged in the case were Han "Hana" Lee, 41, Junmyung Lee, 30, and 68-year-old James Lee.

Each was charged with conspiracy to coerce and entice to travel to engage in illegal sexual activity.

Han Lee and Junmyung Lee, who both live in Massachusetts, were arrested Wednesday morning and are due to appear in Boston federal court later in the day. James Lee was arrested in California, where he resides, and will appear in Boston court at a later date.

