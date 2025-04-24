Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Here's what to expect when Comcast reports earnings before the bell

By Lillian Rizzo, CNBC

Customers enter an Xfinity Store by Comcast on February 24, 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images
  • Comcast reports first-quarter earnings before the bell on Thursday.
  • Investors will be keen for updates on the company's broadband business as subscriber growth has stalled due to rising competition.
  • Last quarter Comcast executives said it would shift strategies to focus on further growing its mobile business, which has been adding customers.

Comcast reports first-quarter earnings Thursday morning, and investors will be focused on updates on its broadband and mobile businesses.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Here's how the company is expected to perform for the quarter according to average analyst estimates from LSEG: 

  • Earnings per share: 98 cents expected
  • Revenue: $29.77 billion expected
We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Broadband customer growth has stalled for Comcast and its peers as competition has ramped up from alternative options.

Last quarter Comcast told investors it was switching gears to focus its strategy on growing its mobile business.

Comcast, along with Charter Communications, started providing mobile service to customers less than a decade ago. Customer growth in that segment remains consistent, and the business, once considered a retention tool for broadband customers, is now a financial driver.

Money Report

news 29 mins ago

Merck lowers profit outlook, partly due to $200 million expected tariff hit

news 46 mins ago

PepsiCo cuts earnings forecast as it predicts ‘uncertainty' in tariffs, consumer spending

Despite the mobile growth, Comcast's stock has suffered from the headwinds in broadband.

This week Comcast unveiled a new mobile plan, and it's made a recent hire to help grow its Xfinity-branded services, which also includes pay TV.

On Thursday investors are sure to also pay attention for updates about NBCUniversal's business, including Peacock subscriber growth and if advertising has been weighed down at all recently due to economic uncertainty.

Disclosure: Comcast owns NBCUniversal, the parent company of CNBC.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Cherry Blossoms in DC Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us