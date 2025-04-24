Here's what to expect when Comcast reports earnings before the bell

Comcast reports first-quarter earnings before the bell on Thursday.

Investors will be keen for updates on the company's broadband business as subscriber growth has stalled due to rising competition.

Last quarter Comcast executives said it would shift strategies to focus on further growing its mobile business, which has been adding customers.

Comcast reports first-quarter earnings Thursday morning, and investors will be focused on updates on its broadband and mobile businesses.

Here's how the company is expected to perform for the quarter according to average analyst estimates from LSEG:

Earnings per share: 98 cents expected

Revenue: $29.77 billion expected

Broadband customer growth has stalled for Comcast and its peers as competition has ramped up from alternative options.

Last quarter Comcast told investors it was switching gears to focus its strategy on growing its mobile business.

Comcast, along with Charter Communications, started providing mobile service to customers less than a decade ago. Customer growth in that segment remains consistent, and the business, once considered a retention tool for broadband customers, is now a financial driver.

Despite the mobile growth, Comcast's stock has suffered from the headwinds in broadband.

This week Comcast unveiled a new mobile plan, and it's made a recent hire to help grow its Xfinity-branded services, which also includes pay TV.

On Thursday investors are sure to also pay attention for updates about NBCUniversal's business, including Peacock subscriber growth and if advertising has been weighed down at all recently due to economic uncertainty.

Disclosure: Comcast owns NBCUniversal, the parent company of CNBC.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.