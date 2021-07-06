Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
investing

Here's How to Retire With $1 Million If You Start Investing in Your 20s, 30s, 40s Or Beyond

By Robert Exley Jr., CNBC

Time can be a powerful investment tool.

Saving early in your career will give your money time to grow in the market, but you can retire with $1 million even if you get a late start.

You'll need a few tools to hit your goal.

Savings plans to help you reach that mark could include your employer's 401(k), which is a tax-advantaged retirement savings account, or a Roth IRA or traditional IRA. Investment options include low-cost index funds.

Check out this video to dive into the figures.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.

