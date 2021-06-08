Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
investing

Here's How Making a Budget Can Compensate for a Loss in Income

By Robert Exley Jr., CNBC

@chibelek | Twenty20

Your budget may be overdue for an update, and it's especially important to reevaluate if your income has changed over the last year.

A loss of income can be the perfect time to reevaluate how you handle your money, according to Delano Saporu, founder of New Streets Advisors Group.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Check out this video for a full breakdown of how you can adjust your finances to accommodate a change in income.

Money Report

coronavirus 19 mins ago

Almost Half of Americans Are Willing to Take on Debt in a Post-Pandemic Spending Splurge, Survey Finds

Business 28 mins ago

Best Buy Says Stores Will Close Thanksgiving Day, to Offer Black Friday Deals Online

More from Invest in You:
7 money moves to make now to start the new year strong
Trump signs off on $600 checks; vote on $2,000 payments still happening
The steps you need to take to prepare for financial emergencies in 2021

SIGN UP: Money 101 is an 8-week learning course to financial freedom, delivered weekly to your inbox.

CHECK OUT: Why January is a particularly great time to invest your money via Grow with Acorns+CNBC.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

investingpersonal financeunemploymentDebtsavings
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us