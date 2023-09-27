Here are the 18 stocks Jim Cramer is watching, including names in EVs, beauty and oil

Here are some of the tickers on my radar for Wednesday, Sept. 27, taken directly from my reporter's notebook:

Tesla (TSLA) price target cut to $285 per share from $300 at Deutsche Bank.

Cowen starts Levi (LEVI) with outperform (buy). The pants category though is dominated by athleisure Lululemon (Lulu) and Ralph Lauren (RL).

J.B. Hunt (JBHT) price target RAISED even though estimates cut at Evercore ISI. Makes no sense. The analysts keep outperform (buy) rating.

E.l.f Beauty (ELF) price target cut to $147 per share from $162 at Morgan Stanley. UBS says buy. E.l.f. has been hammered. But so has CNBC Investing Club stock Estee Lauder (EL).

American Tower (AMT), Crown Castle (CCI) and SBA Communications (SBAC) brutal takedowns by JPMorgan. Business continues to slow after outsized spending on 5G.

Cintas (CTAS): two price targets raised and three lowered.

Hasbro (HAS) started with an overweight (buy) at Morgan Stanley.

Morgan starts Brunswick (BC), Polaris (PII) and Yeti (YETI) with equal weight (hold) ratings.

Zions Bancorp (ZION) downgraded to underweight from equal weight (sell from hold) at Morgan Stanley.

Chevron (CVX) price target cut to $145 per share from $150 at Bank of America. Keeps neutral (hold) rating. Exxon Mobil (XOM) to $185 from $190 at BofA. Keeps buy rating.

