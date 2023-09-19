Here are the 13 stocks Jim Cramer is watching, including Amazon, Apple, Carnival

Here are some of the tickers on my radar for Tuesday, Sept. 19 taken directly from my reporter's notebook:

Club name Amazon (AMZN) is poised to hire departing Microsoft (MSFT) Windows and Surface chief Panos Panay. AMZN and MSFT are both CNBC Investing Club holdings.

Barclays says iPhone units down 5%. Lower year over year. But Club name Apple (AAPL) says demand outstripping supply. No change to buy rating.

Salesforce (CRM): Citi neutral just recapping incremental versus transformational. CRM also a Club stock.

Carnival (CCL) to hold from sell at Truist. Good call. Royal Caribbean (RCL) to buy from hold. Fundamental improvement? Travel call back again?

Planet Fitness (PLNT): Devastating downgrade to hold from buy at JPMorgan. Reduction in store growth.

Intuit (INTU) going after expense management firm Bill Holdings (BILL). I would never want these guys against me.

Splunk (SPLK) doing better. Citi raises price target to $125 per share from $117. CEO Gary Steele is an excellent manager.

SentinelOne (S) price target to $18 per share from $15. Come on these guys put themselves up for sale and no one bought. Neutral and not worthy.

Clorox (CLX) price target cut to $140 per share from $150 at Wells Fargo. Keeps underweight (sell) rating.

B&G Foods (BGS) price target cut to $9.50 from $10 at TD Cowen. Keeps underperform (sell) rating.

