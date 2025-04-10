Money Report

Helicopter crashes in Hudson River off of Manhattan, killing 5

By Leslie Josephs, CNBC

Rescue workers and emergency personnel work at the scene of a helicopter crash on the Hudson River near lower Manhattan in New York, U.S., April 10, 2025. 
Eduardo Munoz | Reuters
  • A helicopter crashed into the Hudson River off of Manhattan, killing at least 5 people on board, NBC New York said.
  • A sixth person also pulled from the water.
  • The helicopter appeared to be used for sightseeing tours, according to flight data.

A helicopter crashed into the Hudson River off of Manhattan, killing at least five of the six people on board, NBC New York reported, citing sources. The sixth person was pulled from the water.

Video posted on social media showed a helicopter upside down in the Hudson River.

"Due to a helicopter crash in the Hudson River, in the vicinity of the West Side Highway and Spring Street, expect emergency vehicles and traffic delays in the surrounding areas," the NYPD said in a post on X.

The helicopter appeared to be a Bell 206L-4 LongRanger, according to FlightRadar24, a flight-tracking site.

An eyewitness, told NBC New York, that she saw the helicopter lose a propeller and that the aircraft's nose pointed downward.

The flight path showed the helicopter flying up the Hudson River, getting up to an altitude of about 1,100 feet, and turning around by Fort Lee, New Jersey, with last contact near Hoboken, New Jersey, FlightRadar24 data showed.

First responders walk along Pier 40, Thursday, April 10, 2025, in New York, across from where a helicopter went down in the Hudson River in Jersey City, N.J.
Jennifer Peltz | AP
First responders walk along Pier 40, Thursday, April 10, 2025, in New York, across from where a helicopter went down in the Hudson River in Jersey City, N.J.

The helicopter's flight records show it taking off and landing from the Downtown Manhattan Heliport several times in the last few days. Such routes are common with sightseeing helicopter tours, but it was not immediately clear what the purpose of the flight on Thursday was.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it will investigate the crash and that it is still gathering information. The Federal Aviation Administration didn't immediately comment.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

Copyright CNBC

