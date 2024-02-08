Has happy hour been replaced? A recent report shows this after-work activity is the new norm

Grabbing a drink with your co-workers at the local bar after a long, productive day at work may be losing its draw, workers say.

According to a recent report by Gympass, a hub used by corporations to extend wellness activities to their employees, working out is the new "happy hour" for professionals.

The company analyzed millions of "check-ins," indicators that employees are using their services, of over two million subscribers, and compiled a report called "Year in Motion" that includes data from professionals across nine industries like finance, retail and tech in 2023.

One of the biggest findings in the report is that the hour that employees preferred the most to engage in fitness activities last year was from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The next most popular time to allot to fitness was 5 p.m.

The only employees that stood out as being early birds for fitness were those in the finance industry who leaned more towards morning workouts at 6 a.m., the third most popular time.

Additionally, Saturdays and Sundays were the least popular days when people logged that they were doing something wellness-related, according to the report. Mondays were also not a crowd favorite for workouts.

Tuesday was the most popular day that people noted they were going to the gym, attending fitness classes and other wellness services. Wednesdays and Thursdays were the No. 2 and No. 3 most popular days to engage in wellness activities, respectively.

The shift to less happy hours and more time for fitness tracks with the trend that we're seeing to a higher emphasis on wellness.

Gen Zers are prioritizing staying healthy this year and shifting their overall approach to work culture. And many Americans want to drink less in 2024, and some have already cut the habit altogether.

