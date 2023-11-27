Harrisburg, Pennsylvania is the No. 1 place to retire in America, recent study shows

When Americans think about where to retire, more likely than not they're thinking about Florida.

According to a recent U.S. News and World Report ranking, the state of Pennsylvania dominates the list of best place to retire in the U.S. Seven out of the top 10 places were all in the Northeastern state. Florida only has one city in the top 10.

The report evaluated 150 of the most populated metropolitan areas in the U.S., including Puerto Rico, across six categories:

Affordability index Happiness index Healthcare quality index Retiree taxes index Desirability index Job market index

U.S. News collected responses from 3,500 people 45 and older nationwide.

No. 1 place to retire in the U.S.: Harrisburg, Penn.

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania's capital, ranked as the best place to retire in the U.S.

The city is ideally situated at only a few hours' drive from New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, D.C.

Harrisburg offers residents a more affordable housing market and a lower cost of living than many major cities on the East Coast, according to U.S. News and World Report. But the cost of living in Harrisburg is also 3% higher than the national average, PayScale states.

The average Harrisburg home value is $230,687, up 7.8% over the past year, according to Zillow.

10 best places to retire in the U.S. in 2024

Harrisburg, Penn. Reading, Penn. Lancaster, Penn. Scranton, Penn. Allentown, Penn. New York City York, Penn. Daytona Beach, Fla. Youngstown, Ohio Pittsburgh, Penn.

Reading, Pennsylvania is the second-best place to retire in the U.S.

The city is home to the real-life Reading Railroad from the Monopoly board game. It is also just a short drive from Philadelphia, Lancaster and Amish country.

According to RentCafe, the cost of living in Reading, PA, is 8% higher than the state average and 6% higher than the national average.

The cost of living might be higher, but the housing in Reading costs 4% less than the national average, with houses for sale averaging at $175,000 and apartments renting for $1,688, according to Redfin.

Rounding out the top three best places to retire in the U.S. is yet another Pennsylvania city, Lancaster.

The city is a hub of Pennsylvania's Dutch Country and is known for its connection to the Amish community. In 2022, Lancaster was one of the best small cities in America, according to WalletHub.

Homes in Lancaster are selling for a median price of $275,000, and prices are up 10.4% compared to last year, according to Redfin.

That the top three best places to retire in America are all in Pennsvalynia is a testament to how friendly the state is for retirees. While its property tax rates are higher than average, the average total sales tax rate is among the 20 lowest in the country, according to SmartAsset.

Social security income, withdrawals from retirement accounts, and public and private pension income are all not taxed in the state.

