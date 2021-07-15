Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Markets

Gundlach Says the Dollar Is ‘Doomed' Over the Long Term Because of Rising U.S. Deficits

By Kevin Stankiewicz, CNBC

Adam Jeffery | CNBC
  • DoubleLine Capital CEO Jeffrey Gundlach told CNBC on Thursday that he believes the U.S. dollar is "doomed" over the long term.
  • "The dollar is going to fall pretty substantially" at some point due to increasing U.S. trade and budget deficits, Gundlach said.
  • "It's a question of what your horizon is," the so-called bond king added.
Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

DoubleLine Capital CEO Jeffrey Gundlach offered a dire long-term assessment on the U.S. dollar Thursday, telling CNBC in an interview he thinks the greenback is "doomed."

Money Report

CONGRESS 19 mins ago

Democrats' Budget Prohibits Higher Taxes for Those Making Less Than $400,000. Here's Who Might Pay More

Technology 47 mins ago

Google's iPhone App Now Lets You Delete the Last 15 Minutes of Search History in Just Two Taps— Here's How

"Ultimately, the size of our deficits — both trade deficit, which has exploded post-pandemic, and the budget deficit, which is, obviously, completely off the charts — suggest that in the intermediate term — I don't really think this year, exactly, but in the intermediate term — the dollar is going to fall pretty substantially," Gundlach said on "Halftime Report."

"That's going to be a very important dynamic, because one of the things that's helped the bond market, without any doubt, has been foreign buying, with the interest rate differentials having favored hedged U.S. bond positions for foreign bond investors," he added.

The so-called bond king made his remarks as the U.S. dollar index traded around 92.64 on Thursday, up about 0.25% on the session. The dollar index, which measures the world's reserve currency against a group of six currencies, was up 3% year to date.

"When it was below about 89, we announced very publicly that we were positive on the dollar for the near term," said Gundlach, whose Los Angeles-based investment firm has more than $135 billion in assets under management as of March 31.

"It's a question of what your horizon is," Gundlach said. "In the short term, the dynamics have been and will continue to be in place for the dollar to be marginally or moderately stronger."

"In the longer term, I think the dollar ... [is] doomed," he added.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

MarketsinvestingInvestment strategyU.S. MarketsWorld Markets
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us