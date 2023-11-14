Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

GOP Sen. Mullin challenges Teamsters boss to fight at Senate hearing: ‘Stand your butt up'

By Kevin Breuninger,CNBC

Tom Williams | Cq-roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images
  • A Republican senator and the president of the Teamsters union nearly got in a fistfight Tuesday in the middle of a Senate hearing.
  • "You want to run your mouth. We can be two consenting adults, we can finish it here," Sen. Markwayne Mullin, Okla., told Sean O'Brien during a hearing on labor unions.
  • The committee chair, Sen. Bernie Sanders, broke up the fight. "You're a United States senator!" he shouted at Mullin.

A Republican senator and the president of the Teamsters union nearly got in a fistfight Tuesday in the middle of a Senate hearing, until Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders stepped in and broke it up.

The exchange began when Sen. Markwayne Mullin, Okla., read a tweet that Teamsters President Sean O'Brien had posted in June.

"You want to run your mouth? We can be two consenting adults, we can finish it here," Mullin said to O'Brien, who was testifying at a hearing on labor unions in America.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

"OK, that's fine, perfect," O'Brien replied. "I'd love to do it right now."

"Then stand your butt up then," Mullin shot back.

"You stand your butt up," O'Brien said.

Money Report

news 22 mins ago

Rep. George Santos former campaign fundraiser Samuel Miele pleads guilty

news 32 mins ago

Here's why the UAW's record deals with GM, Ford and Stellantis aren't getting full support

Mullin, dressed in a white shirt and no jacket, then stood up and began to move toward O'Brien.

"No, no, sit down! Sit down! You're a United States senator!" shouted Sen. Bernie Sanders, the Vermont independent and chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee

Mullin and O'Brien continued to trash talk each other in the hearing room.

"This is a hearing. And God knows the American people have enough contempt for Congress, let's not make it worse," Sanders said.

The feud between the senator and the union boss began months earlier.

Mullin told O'Brien "to shut your mouth" in a heated exchange during a prior hearing in March.

In a social media post later, in June, O'Brien ragged on Mullin as a "clown and a fraud."

"Quit the tough guy act in these senate hearings. You know where to find me. Anyplace, Anytime cowboy," O'Brien wrote on X.

Sean M. O’Brien, International Brotherhood of Teamsters General President, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions committee hearing titled “Standing Up Against Corporate Greed: How Unions are Improving the Lives of Working Families” on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 14, 2023. 
Elizabeth Frantz | Reuters
Sean M. O’Brien, International Brotherhood of Teamsters General President, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions committee hearing titled “Standing Up Against Corporate Greed: How Unions are Improving the Lives of Working Families” on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 14, 2023. 

Days later, Mullin returned fire, saying he accepted the invitation and proposing a mixed martial arts fight for charity.

It was this exchange that prompted Mullin to challenge O'Brien to a fight in Tuesday's hearing.

This is developing news. Please check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us